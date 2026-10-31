Aljamain Sterling highlights "difference maker" in his high-stakes UFC Qatar fight with Kevin Vallejos

Aljamain Sterling is on a collision course with Kevin Vallejos in a highly anticipated featherweight clash at UFC Qatar.

On the other hand, it's noteworthy that many believe Vallejos's dangerous striking skill set is the key to the latter's win against grappling savant Sterling.

The former UFC bantamweight champion and current UFC featherweight contender has highlighted what he believes would be a difference maker, which would help him beat Vallejos.

Aljamain Sterling has put forth his take regarding the highly anticipated fight between him and rising star Kevin Vallejos.

Aljamain Sterling cites his wrestling and overall grappling edge as difference maker against Kevin Vallejos

Taking to his YouTube channel, Aljamain Sterling affirmed that he's more than capable of defeating the young Kevin Vallejos, who many believe is a UFC champion in the making. Sterling stated:

"He's not a super tall opponent, which is great for me. Those taller guys are more problematic than the shorter guys. So this makes it a very even matchup. I think the ground game is obviously going to be the difference maker in this one."

The 37-year-old continued, "I think he knows that. I think the fans know that. And now it's time to just get in ridiculous shape and go out there and see who's the guy."

Upon being asked how he sees the matchup playing out, Sterling seemingly reiterated his stance. "Funk Master" said:

"It's going to be interesting. I mean, I know he's going to come well-prepared, as best as he can. But you can't make up for 15 years-plus of wrestling."

The American combatant implied that he simply has to go out there and do what he generally does to get his hand raised.

Watch Aljamain Sterling cite his grappling as a game changer against Kevin Vallejos below (*comments at the 1:55-minute mark of the video):

Aljamain Sterling vs. Kevin Vallejos -- a marquee featherweight bout at UFC Qatar

Aljamain Sterling is on a two-fight win streak, having last competed earlier this year when he bested Youssef Zalal by way of unanimous decision. Sterling currently boasts the No. 4 position in the UFC featherweight division, per the official Meta UFC rankings.

Meanwhile, Kevin Vallejos has amassed a seven-fight winning streak. "El Chino" is fresh off a TKO victory against the veteran Josh Emmett earlier this year.

Vallejos is now at the No. 11 spot in the UFC featherweight division, according to the Meta UFC rankings. The 24-year-old has vowed to dominantly defeat Sterling and catapult himself into the UFC featherweight division's upper echelons.

The consensus is that the Sterling vs. Vallejos showdown's victor is likely to enter the title mix at 145 pounds. Sterling's much-awaited clash with the Argentinian fighter is booked to go down at UFC Qatar in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on November 21.