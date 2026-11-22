The planned headlining bout of OKTAGON 98 on Saturday night never got underway:

Mateusz Legierski had won the OKTAGON MMA Lightweight Championship late last year upon undergoing a spinal procedure at the end of 2024 due to an injury suffered while sparring Rafal Haratyk. The injury almost ended his fighting career, but he took the title by unanimous decision versus Attila Korkmas in his return bout.

Current OKTAGON MMA Lightweight Champion Mateusz Legierski (14-2 MMA, 1-1 OKTAGON) was slated to verse challenger and No. 1 contender Ivan Buchinger (46-10 MMA, 8-3 OKTAGON) for the title. As with all OKTAGON MMA title fights, this one was to be a five-round fight at five minutes per round.

OKTAGON 98 took place on Saturday night from Trinec, Czech Republic inside Werk Arena. While UFC Qatar was happening, the European MMA promotion held an event of its own. OKTAGON's plans for the weekend included a lightweight title fight at the top of the bill.

Subsequent to the title win, he successfully defended the strap with a first-round knockout against Gokan Aksu in June of this year.

Fighters On-Point for OKTAGON 98 Weigh-Ins, Disaster Strikes Night of Show

During the official weigh-ins for OKTAGON 98 the day before the card, everything was routine. Both champion and challenger made weight without incident, meaning the fight for the title the next evening was good to go. Minutes before the fighters were to make the walk to the cage, however, the plans changed for the worse.

Upon the conclusion of the scheduled co-main event at featherweight between Jakub Batfalsky and Ayton de Paepe, ring announcer Ondrej Novotny delivered the news that nobody wanted to hear.

"Just a few minutes ago, we heard the news from backstage where Mateusz Legierski was trying to warm up," Novotny began. "He totally broke his hamstring. It's broken, so Mateusz Legierski now is on his way to the hospital. He couldn't even walk."

Ivan Buchinger Speaks After Postponement of Championship Fight

Ivan Buchinger later joined Ondrej Novotny inside the cage for an interview following the official announcement of the cancellation of his title fight. Buchinger, a veteran of 56 MMA fights, mentioned that a situation like this hadn't happened to him prior to Saturday night.

"I'm incredibly upset," Buchinger began, translated to English. "I was really well-prepared, but sadly, we need to take this as it is and just come to terms with it. I hope he gets well soon and I hope that we get to get this fight later."

Despite Buchinger not getting a chance to fight for the 57th time on Saturday, he's hopeful to return to competition at some point, no matter the opponent.

"I really trained hard for this," he continued. "I wanted to get that belt and I think I was really well-prepared, even though maybe the bookkeepers didn't have it the same way, I just came here to get that belt."