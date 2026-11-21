Sean O’Malley is set to make his Real American Freestyle debut against former UFC title challenger Marlon Moraes at RAF 16.

A few hours after the news broke, "Suga" shared a training clip on Instagram in a collab post with RAF . In the video, the 32-year-old was seen in headgear, practicing on the mats. The caption read:

RAF announced the matchup on Friday, Nov. 20. The former UFC bantamweight champion will lock horns with Moraes in a lightweight crossover bout on December 19 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, NY.

The sign-off was a nod to Olympic gold medalist and former world champion wrestler Jordan Burroughs.

For a knockout artist like O'Malley, wrestling has always been something he doesn't really love. He started kickboxing in Montana and then moved to Arizona at 18 to train under coach Tim Welch. Speaking on the FLAGRANT podcast, O'Malley recalled how at the early stages of his career, wrestling was a nightmare for him. He said:

"I came down to Arizona... literally for 10 days, every time I left practice I was crying... When it came to wrestling, I didn't know how to f*cking wrestle to save my life."

Earlier this year, he told N3on during a stream that he "never wrestled a day" in his life and therefore does not have cauliflower ears.

Now he will have to prove himself on the mats against Moraes, who was pinned by Merab Dvalishvili in his RAF debut in Abu Dhabi last week.

Sean O'Malley Could Get Chance to Recapture the UFC Bantamweight Strap

The former UFC Bantamweight Champion is once more on a two-fight win streak in the UFC. "Suga" previously beat Song Yadong by unanimous decision at UFC 324 in January to snap his two-fight losing skid and most recently knocked out Aiemann Zahabi at UFC Freedom 250 in June.

Sean O'Malley is now highly expected to rematch bantamweight champion Petr Yan, whom he has previously beaten by decision.

Coming back to RAF, "Suga" is not the only big name on the RAF 16 card. Khamzat Chimaev headlines the event while defending his light heavyweight crossover title against Rashad Evan, who also makes his debut in the promotion. In the co-main event, Bo Nickal faces Yoel Romero in a cruiserweight crossover bout, while Merab Dvalishvili defends his lightweight crossover title against Kenzo Biyong.

The event kicks off at 8 pm ET on Dec. 19 and will air on FOX Nation and on RAF's YouTube channel.