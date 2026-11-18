Sean O’Malley details how a compromised vision due to an eye poke can cause some serious problems for a fighter.

O’Malley said in a video, “Josh Hokit said he was seeing three Ciryl Gane's. That's scary. Seeing one of them is f*cking scary. Seeing three is terrifying.”

During the championship fight, Gane’s extended fingers caught Hokit’s eyes in Round 1. However, despite Hokit expecting the referee to stop the fight, Marc Goddard overlooked and allowed the fight to continue. And according to O’Malley, such an injury could be quite dangerous.

Sean O'Malley expressed his frustration with the UFC 334 main event previously. As Ciryl Gane was awarded the victory, O’Malley was disappointed about how the referee overlooked eye poke from the Frenchman. Now, once again, ‘Suga’ is talking about the risks that are involved with an eyepoke.

The former UFC champion also pointed out how a point deduction in the first round could have changed the complexion of the fight. He added, “Still, like I said, it goes to a draw, Ciryl still wins. But in the moment, what if that could change Ciryl's mindset, Josh Hokit's mindset? Ciryl knows he's down a point, Josh knows. Whatever, it definitely changes the trajectory of the fight if Ciryl Gane would have gotten a point taken away."

Meanwhile, Josh Hokit’s coach, too, had some harsh words for the referee.

Josh Hokit's Team Unhappy with Marc Goddard

Goddard is facing a lot of heat following the eye poke incident. After the fiasco involving Tom Aspinall and Gane, analysts are questioning why Goddard was not extra careful in spotting accidental touches from the French champion.

Speaking on the topic, Hokit’s coach, Mike Winkeljohn, stated, “And there's no doubt. His fingers were, like, straight out. I don't know what it is. Why in the hell come back and give people warnings in the locker room, and overdo the warnings, and then do nothing about it? So yeah, I'm kind of irritated. I'm really irritated.”

Thus, with a lot going on, it now remains to be seen what’s next.