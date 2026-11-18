NEW Josh Hokit Drops Real Reason why he Flipped Bruce Buffer Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Josh Hokit and Bruce Buffer Credits: Instagram/@theincredible_hok and Instagram/@brucebufferufc

Josh Hokit finally explains why he showed the middle finger to Bruce Buffer during UFC 334.

From This Article 1 . Bruce Buffer Almost got Physical with Josh Hokit

Josh Hokit just cannot keep himself out of controversy. While in the past, he has faced the heat for his comments toward Michelle Obama, the American fighter once again grabbed the headlines by flipping at Bruce Buffer. However, in a recent statement, the 10-1 fighter clarified that he does not have a personal grudge against Buffer. As Buffer was making his in-octagon announcements, Hokit came up and showed the middle finger. Such an act immediately drew a lot of criticism from fans and analysts alike. Explaining his actions, Hokit said he wanted to protest against professionalism. The 29-year-old said, “Let's talk about the Bruce Buffer flip off real quick. There's not any more ill will towards Bruce Buffer than the next guy. You know what I'm saying? You just want to talk sh*t about my hustle, how I'm getting money.”

He added, “It's going to be fuck you every time. I don't care who you are. And, to me, the flip off, you know, signifies f**k professionalism. Professionalism is killing this sport. That's what happens when there's more money in the sport as well.” Meanwhile, Buffer was very close to responding physically to Hokit. Bruce Buffer Almost got Physical with Josh Hokit Buffer was already aware of how Hokit might react inside the octagon. Speaking with Jon Anik in an interview, the UFC ring announcer pointed out that he predicted Hokit flipping at him nearly a month back. Buffer also added that he planned to swat it away right away. Thankfully, it was Daniel Cormier who talked him out of his aggressive approach. Buffer said, “Hokit came out and made a comment because he got his panties in a bunch over a little comment that I made. Sticks and stones may break my bones. He’s given the finger to the fighters. He’s always putting his finger out there.” Buffer continued, “I am about role models, there’s kids watching. That’s just the way I am… And I said, Jon, I guarantee you when I announce him, he’s gonna stick his finger in my face and give me the finger, and I’m gonna slap it away.”