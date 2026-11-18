Earlier today, Josh Hokit revealed the real reason behind his loud persona.

In the aforementioned post, Hokit said he watched the sport as a fan long before he put foot in the octagon.

However, "Bon Gamin" came back strong in round 4 and landed knees in the clinch and body shots. After the final stanza, he retained his strap by unanimous decision. The loss ended the 29-year-old's perfect pro run, and his record now stands at 10-1.

This past weekend at UFC 334, "The Incredible Hok" challenged Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title in the main event at MSG in New York. Hokit took an early takedown and pushed a wild pace through the second and third rounds.

“Before I was a fighter, I was a fan just like all of you out there... I sat through all the boring ass press conferences and safe, forgettable fights thinking to myself.... Why aren’t these guys taking a page out of Conor McGregor’s book?” Hokit said.

For Hokit, watching "The Notorious" sell his fights while others played it safe is what made Josh Hokit the trash-talking showman fans see today. He promised himself that if he ever got the spotlight, he would put in everything at every moment and give fans the show he always wanted to see. He also said he mostly does it for fans who were once in his shoes. He said:

“I do it for myself, sure....but I do it for the fans because I was one of you. I actually give a f*ck about the product being put out there. I am the UFC’s best employee by far.”

Check out Josh Hokits' comments below:

Josh Hokit Has Backed Up the Noise Inside the Octagon

Josh Hokit has never been afraid to get under people’s skin. However, that hasn't always gone well for him. During a live stream, the legendary UFC announcer, Bruce Buffer, called Hokit “disrespectful” and told him to "show some class." After that, Hokit fired back on X and reminded Buffer that fighters are “in the gladiator business.”

The beef carried over to fight night when the legend read out his name at UFC 334 and Hokit showed him the middle finger. After that incident, Dana White told the media that “everything the guy does crosses the line."

Even though Hokit lost to Gane, he still put on a show he promised fans and picked up a $100,000 Fight of the Night bonus.