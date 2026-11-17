Despite getting flipped off at UFC 334, longtime announcer Bruce Buffer put his feud with Josh Hokit aside to call for a "money maker" heavyweight title rematch against Ciryl Gane.

"The Incredible Hok" wasted no time demanding an immediate rematch from the UFC brass on social media after claiming he fought through an uncalled first-round eye poke. UFC CEO Dana White, however, suggested a potential bout against Alex Pereira would be a fun tussle if "Poatan" wins at UFC 335 on Dec. 12.

Josh Hokit earned considerable praise after pushing heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane to the limit in a five-round unanimous decision loss at UFC 334 inside Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. The brutal war earned both fighters a $100,000 Fight of the Night bonus.

Bruce Buffer Pushes for Ciryl Gane-Josh Hokit Rematch

The legendary voice of the Octagon, who has served as the UFC's ring announcer for 30 years, has not had a good relationship with the American heavyweight. Buffer previously took issue with Hokit's mic work and criticized his crude remarks about former First Lady Michelle Obama following his win over Derrick Lewis at UFC Freedom 250.

The bad blood boiled over at UFC 334 right before the main event, when Hokit flipped Buffer off during pre-fight introductions. Buffer admitted during a Q&A with Jon Anik that he wanted to slap Hokit's hand away in the moment, though former two-division champion Daniel Cormier had warned him beforehand to hold back.

Later in the same chat, Buffer put their feud aside and supported the rematch Hokit asked for on Instagram. He tied the bout to the first "Rocky" movie, released in 1976, where the underdog lasted the full fight and got a rematch with Apollo Creed.

"Honestly, I think this is a prime example and I don't think anybody's going to argue with me, to give Hokit and Ciryl another rematch," Buffer said. "Because honestly, who's the truly dominant heavyweight that really deserves to step in with Ciryl in three months, four months?"

Buffer also highlighted the business side of a rematch, adding, "This is a money maker. It's a huge draw."

Anik agreed, noting that Hokit brings strong numbers for the promotion, thanks to his unapologetic way of speaking, which has recently grabbed significant fans' attention.

Buffer believes Hokit's popularity can sell a second fight. Still, other top contenders are already waiting in line. Alexander Volkov has won three straight and seven of his last eight fights, though he has already lost twice to Gane.

Meanwhile, Pereira has been demanding a Gane rematch since his loss at UFC Freedom 250. If he wins against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335 next month, he could face the Frenchman again. Former champion Tom Aspinall, who vacated the belt because of lingering eye injuries, is back in the gym training as well.

Until UFC 335 takes place, it is hard to say who will emerge as the clear frontrunner for the next title shot in the division.