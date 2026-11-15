UFC 334 Bonuses - Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit take home an extra $100K each.

The octagon returned to "The Mecca," Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday:

This past weekend's numbered UFC event was headlined by a heavyweight title clash between heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane and challenger Josh Hokit.

UFC 334 just wrapped up, and the post-fight bonuses have been revealed.

In the main event, Hokit and Gane went to war over five rounds. Both 265-pounders delivered an insane back-and-forth bout that saw several striking records broken. For their incredible five-round slugfest, Gane and Hokit earned Fight of the Night honours and took home $100,000 each.

In the UFC 334 co-main event, bantamweight queen Kayla Harrison locked horns with legendary former two-division champion Amanda Nunes.

Although Harrison struggled on the feet and was exhausted after 10 minutes, she capitalised on a mistake from "The Lioness" in the fourth round and instantly secured a rare naked choke, forcing the Brazilian to tap.

Kayla Harrison pocketed an additional $100,000 after earning a Performance of the Night bonus.

Check out Kayla Harrison's finish below:

Lastly, Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson, in his retirement bout, also earned a $100,000 Performance of the Night bonus after knocking out Charles Radtke with a flawless spinning wheel kick.

Check out Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson's wheel kick KO below:

UFC 334: Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit - Full Bonus List

Performance of the Night ($100,000 each)

Kayla Harrison

Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson

Finish Bonus ($25,000 each)

Bia Mesquita (submitted Macy Chiasson in Round 1)

Check out Bia Mesquita's R1 finish below:

Fight of the Night: Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit ($100,000 each)

Why did Terrance McKinney and Cesar Almeida Not Get Bonuses?

Terrance McKinney knocked out Jim Miller in the very first round at UFC 334 but did not get a finish bonus as he had missed weight by 4.2 pounds.

Cesar Almeida also knocked out Donte Johnson in round one. However, the bout was at catchweight, and since Almeida was the one who asked for a 190-pound catchweight bout, he was not eligible for a finish bonus.

Check out Cesar Almeida's finish below: