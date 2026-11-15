Dana White (Far L) shuts down controversy over judges’ decision to award Ciryl Gane (slight left) a win over Josh Hokit (R) at UFC 334

Dana White addresses the controversy surrounding Ciryl Gane’s victory over Josh Hokit at UFC 334 following widespread criticism from fighters and fans.

Following the event, at the post-event press conference, White was asked by a reporter how he scored the five-round heavyweight contest.

After the brutal war, all three judges scored it 48-47 for Gane. The decision sparked controversy, with many in the MMA community believing Hokit fell victim to the scorecards and should have had his hand raised. Despite the debate, UFC CEO Dana White has backed the judges’ decision.

Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit went to a back-and-forth war at UFC 334 last night, November 14, at Madison Square Garden. Both fought at an insane pace throughout the fight, combining to land 383 significant strikes, a record for the most combined significant strikes in a UFC heavyweight fight.

The UFC CEO made his position clear, revealing that he had Gane winning not just three but four of the five rounds.

"I had a four to one. ," Dana White

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Many UFC fighters have come forward to express their disappointment with the decision, with some having Hokit win the bout. Hokit’s rival Alex Pereira went backstage, met him, and said he felt ‘The Incredible Hok’ had done enough to get his hand raised.

Not only Pereira but also fighters like Henry Cejudo and Jorge Masvidal feel the same way: that Hokit should have been awarded the victory, not Gane.

One thing is certain; many analysts and fighters who were counting Hokit out entering UFC 334 have now been silenced. The American challenger shut down many of his doubters with his performance and his heart, never backing down despite taking hits and constantly pressing forward. Despite the defeat, he is earning widespread appreciation from fans.

The defeat not only marked Hokit’s first in his professional career but also shattered his dream of capturing the heavyweight title. That said, he remains confident and vows to get his hands on UFC gold in the near future.

Josh Hokit vows to become UFC champion

In the octagon interview after the defeat, Hokit delivered an emotional message, making it clear that he has no intention of giving up on his dream of becoming a UFC champion.

"I will rejoice in my suffering. Suffering builds endurance. Endurance builds character, and character builds hope. I will never lose hope. I will be champion one day, and you guys can kick me while I'm down. I'll still break your f---- leg," Hokit said.

Check out Josh Hokit's comments below:

Hokit has called for an immediate rematch against Gane. However, it’s unlikely, as many other heavyweights are already in line for a title shot against the French champion.