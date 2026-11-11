NEW "One Last Time": Stephen Thompson Reflects on Career Ahead of UFC 334 Farewell Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Stephen Thompson during fight in a Welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event Imago Images

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson has left no stone unturned going into his last ever UFC fight at UFC 334, as he has no regrets.

From This Article 1 . No Regrets for 'Wonderboy'

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson is preparing to make his final walk to the Octagon, and the fan-favorite welterweight has complete peace of mind heading into his send-off. Holding a 17-9-1 professional record with a 12-9-1 mark in the UFC, "Wonderboy" steps into the cage one last time at UFC 334 against Charles Radtke at Madison Square Garden. The 43-year-old striking technician has delivered unforgettable Octagon moments across his 14-year UFC career, including two memorable title fights against Tyron Woodley. Despite recent setbacks, Thompson approaches his career conclusion with absolute clarity, refusing to dwell on past outcomes. No Regrets for 'Wonderboy' Ahead of his farewell performance, Thompson reflected on his journey and the mindset driving him toward his final chapter in mixed martial arts.

"You know what I've had no regrets, and if I've lost a fight, it's on me," Thompson said. "And I've never been the kind of guy to go back and have regrets on things or you know you should've, would've, could've....My goal is to go out there and give it a 100%. I did everything I could to prepare for this fight, and if it goes his way, it goes his way. But I'm gonna give him hell, if he's gonna win it, he's gonna earn it." That unwavering accountability has defined Thompson throughout his run at the top level. From highlight-reel knockouts of Johny Hendricks and Robert Whittaker to striking clinics against Rory MacDonald and Vicente Luque, "Wonderboy" represented elite-level karate artistry inside the cage. Returning to Madison Square Garden, the site of his historic UFC 205 title clash, brings his career full circle. While Radtke presents a dangerous test, Thompson's focus remains on delivering one final performance true to his legacy. Win or lose, Thompson exits the sport as a legendary competitor who left everything in the Octagon.