Monday, Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson has once again opened up about why he has decided to hang up his gloves after UFC 334.

"I don't see the title anymore, you know what I mean? I mean, these guys are just young studs coming up. I'm not trying to get hurt," Thompson said.

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show Monday, the 43-year-old was asked why he felt it was the right time to call it a career. Thompson responded that he no longer sees himself as a contender for the welterweight title, especially with younger fighters continuing to rise through the division.

The former UFC welterweight title challenger recently confirmed that his upcoming fight against Charles Radtke would be his last. Now, he has shared his thoughts on what led to his decision to walk away from MMA.

However, apart from his title ambitions, "Wonderboy" went on to explain that becoming a father has also played a major role in his decision. The American then told Helwani that he has a five-month-old daughter, and having a child has changed his view on how he looks at his fighting career.

Even though he still plans to teach MMA and continue training, Thompson wants to spend more time at home with his family. Furthermore, the veteran has also been struggling to get back to winning ways in recent years. His last victory came against Kevin Holland in December 2022, when he won by TKO in round four

Since then, Thompson has suffered three back-to-back defeats. He was first submitted by Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 296, then Joaquin Buckley knocked him out at UFC 307, and most recently, he lost a split decision to Gabriel Bonfim in July 2025.

"Wonderboy" Prepares for His Final UFC Appearance

Before doubling down on his UFC exit to Helwani, Thompson had already spoken about his retirement plans in an interview with James Lynch of Ozoon on Nov. 5. The American then confirmed that his next fight would mark the end of his MMA career. He said:

"It's my last one," Thompson said. "And what better place to have it than Madison Square Garden, New York City?"

Also earlier in August, he had revealed that he has one fight remaining on his UFC contract and wanted to finish his career at the famous New York venue.

Stephen Thompson has been competing in the UFC since 2012 and challenged Tyron Woodley for the welterweight championship twice. However, their first meeting at UFC 205 ended in a majority draw, and in their rematch at UFC 209, Woodley won by unanimous decision.

After more than 14 years in the promotion, Thompson will now look to end his UFC career with a victory over Charles Radtke on Saturday at UFC 334, before stepping away from the Octagon.