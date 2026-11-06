Fan-favorite striking wizard Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson confirms his MMA retirement ahead of his final welterweight walk against Charles Radtke at UFC 334.

Ahead of his swan song, Thompson told reporter James Lynch in an interview that his journey into fatherhood shifted his focus to life outside the competition.

The two-time welterweight title challenger officially announced that his upcoming bout with Charles Radtke at UFC 334 inside Madison Square Garden would be the last fight of his celebrated MMA career. At 43, the beloved karate icon heads into MSG, hoping to put on one last unforgettable fight to put a signature finish on his era-defining journey inside the Octagon.

"My body feels good. I feel great. I can keep going. But I have a baby girl now. (I'm) 'Wonderdad' now. That definitely changes your mindset a little bit. We'll see as she's older where I'm at. You might see me again."

Revolutionizing the Octagon Strike Game

Thompson's decorated career is nothing short of a masterclass in the evolution of striking.

Entering MMA with an undefeated kickboxing record, Thompson reshaped how experts viewed traditional karate on sport's biggest stage. His side-stand movements, counter-punching, and explosive head-kick blitzes broke down several opponents for over a decade.

With knockout wins over future champions Johny Hendricks and Robert Whittaker, and an iconic title fight against Tyron Woodley, Thompson boasted eight Octagon performance bonuses.

Furthermore, he established himself as a consistent master-finisher, showcasing that traditional martial arts can succeed at the highest level of combat sports.

Passing the Torch in New York City

Thompson isn't one to choose an easy way out for his farewell. He deliberately selected Charles Radtke for his farewell bout. He wants to give the rising contender the exact same chance that established veterans had once offered him as he climbed the rankings.

Under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden on Nov. 14, Thompson promises to put on one final striking clinic for the New York crown. Win or lose, "Wonderboy" will surely leave behind an unblemished legacy of exceptional sportsmanship and legendary point-fighting prowess.