Stephen Thompson discusses a potential RAF wrestling debut after retiring from MMA, revealing that he is interested in the opportunity.

Thompson shared that former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman asked him to compete in RAF. The idea seemed good to him, but 'Wonderboy' was not ready to accept it straight away.

In one of the latest interviews with Home of Fight, the former welterweight answered the question of whether he had received any invitations for other combat sports promotions, for instance, Real American Freestyle (RAF). This wrestling promotion has been gathering a lot of attention in recent times.

Stephen Thompson officially announced his retirement from the sport at UFC 334 when he scored a wheel kick knockout of Charles Radtke in the third round, calling it his career in MMA. However, it seems he is open to exploring opportunities outside the UFC.

“Chris Weidman asked me the other day, he's like, Hey man, you know, you need to do some wrestling, some RAF. I'm like, dude, heck yeah, man. Sign me up. That'd be awesome. He's like, how about Charlotte in December? I'm like, bro, I was like, slow down. Maybe a little bit longer. give me some time to wrestle a little bit,” Thompson said.

Thompson was also teased about a possible fight with Khamzat Chimaev, who he had to take revenge for after Weidman lost to 'Borz' on November 14 in RAF Abu Dhabi. However, the 42-year-old fighter stated that he had to improve his wrestling technique before a potential debut at RAF.

“You gotta get Khamzat, you need to get revenge for me!bI’m like bro slow down, I’ve never just wrestled before. I’ve wrestled for MMA but I’ve never put on a singlet in my life! I try to throw on a wrestling stance and my back starts hurting within 5 seconds. I’d loveto go out there and get tossed around,” Thompson continued.

Check out Stephen Thompson's comments below:

Thompson was one of the dynamic strikers in the welterweight division, delivering many great knockouts. However, he faced tough times against wrestling-heavy fighters like Belal Muhammad, Shavkat Rakhmonov, and a few others.

If Thompson signs with RAF, it will be interesting to see how he manages to keep the wrestling match competitive, whether he pulls some wins to his name in the promotion.

That said, ‘Wonderboy,' who retired at UFC 334 with a professional record of 18 wins, 9 losses, and 1 draw, will now enjoy his retirement and the fruits he earned from the sport.