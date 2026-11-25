Islam Makhachev will face the winner of Carlos Prates vs. Michael Morales to unify the UFC welterweight title.

Makhachev was then supposed to fight Carlos Prates at UFC 336 on January 30, 2027, but he pulled out, despite verbally agreeing to the bout. He is not expected to return until after Ramadan (Feb. 8 to March 8, 2027), with a possible return between May and July 2027.

The undisputed welterweight champion last fought against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on Aug. 15. He defeated Garry via five-round unanimous decision in his first welterweight title defense.

While Makhachev is sidelined, UFC CEO Dana White introduced an interim welterweight championship to keep the 170-pound division active.

Carlos Prates (24–7 MMA, 7–1 UFC) and Michael Morales (19–0 MMA, 7–0 UFC) are scheduled to fight for the interim welterweight belt at UFC 336 on January 30, 2027, in Toronto.

The winner of the fight will then go up against Makhachev upon his return to unify the welterweight belts.

Islam Makhachev Is "Looking Forward" To His Next Fight

In a recent interview with Match TV, Makhachev was asked to share his plans for his next fight. He said that he’s looking forward to the match and eager to know who he’ll be facing upon his return.

Makhachev also revealed that he’ll begin training for his 2027 return in January next year.



"I'm looking forward to the January challenger fight. After that, we'll see who it's against," said Makhachev. "I don't know. I'll be preparing from January, but that will depend on them," Makhachev told Match TV.

Carlos Prates was not happy when Makhachev backed out of their scheduled fight after verbally agreeing to it. He recently warned the undisputed champion, saying that he’ll retire Makhachev after dealing with Morales first. “Don't hide. After knocking Morales out, I'm gonna come back and retire Islam Makhachev from MMA.”