Carlos Prates reveals that he will receive the same payday for the interim title bout as he would have gotten for the undisputed battle.

Carlos Prates has a big year coming up in 2027. After securing some thundering knockout victories against Leon Edwards and Jack Della Maddalena, Prates has been pushed heavily as a title contender. However, despite not getting the opportunity to compete for the undisputed gold, the Brazilian star will be paid handsomely.

Prates appeared on an episode of The Ariel Helwani Show on Tuesday. He pointed out how his payout for the interim title fight will be identical to what he would have gotten if the fight was against Islam Makhachev. However, the UFC welterweight star did not seem to care about money. He said, “I'm happy, but I'm not thinking about money. Of course the money is good, but if you do things the right way, the money's going to come anyway.”

The Brazilian further pointed out how his main aim was to win the UFC welterweight title. Prates also went ahead and clarified that he does not believe that the interim title is a ‘real’ thing. “I think about the title. I want to get the title. An interim title, for me, is not the real title. Not the real champ. That's the point. Of course I want the belt, that's part of the prize,” said Prates.