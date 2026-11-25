Carlos Prates is not bothered by all the noise going around involving the size difference between him and Michael Morales.

Carlos Prates is looking extremely focused at the moment. Aiming to win UFC welterweight gold, he will be up against Michael Morales next. While many have discussed the differences in size, the Brazilian star is not letting those thoughts distract him.

Prates’ latest interaction on The Ariel Helwani Show revolved a lot around his upcoming fight. One recurring narrative that has been pushed around is how Morales has more mass than Prates. However, the 33-year-old pointed out that the comparisons are being exaggerated. Rather, there is not much difference in size between the two.

Trying to prove his point, Prates told Helwani, “Everybody talks about the difference in size between me and him, but you saw the video when he was in the locker room and reacted when I knocked Leon Edwards out. He was really skinny. He was the same as me. On fight day, it's gonna be the same. You can see his face. He was really skinny. He didn't look like the Morales from the press conference in New York.”