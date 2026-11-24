Jarred "The Monkey God" Brooks is back in the win column.

The win moves Brooks to 22-6, gives him his sixth ONE Championship victory, and stops a three-fight skid that had put his future in question.

The former ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion earned a split-decision victory over Japanese veteran Tatsumitsu "The Sweeper" Wada after a three-round war at ONE SAMURAI 5 in Tokyo, Japan, on November 18. It streamed exclusively on live.onefc.com .

After the fight, the 33-year-old American thanked his family and team, then spoke directly to the champion he hopes to face for a fourth time.

Brooks Dedicates Win to Wife, Child, and His Team

Brooks's first thoughts went to the people who carried him through a difficult stretch. After a year away and a run of losses, coming home to his family with a win clearly meant a great deal.

"Thank you so much to my biggest motivators, my wife and my child. It means so much to come back to you guys as a winner. Thank you so much to Roots Combat Club and all the coaches," Brooks said.

Wada, 38, entered the ring with seven ONE Championship wins and years of experience against elite opposition, so the split decision was a hard-earned result. Brooks had contemplated retirement during his rough patch, which makes the victory even more meaningful for a fighter who built his reputation on a winning mentality.

Brooks Thanks Brother, Dad, Promises Another World Title Run

The former champion also shared his love for his father and brother, who pushed him through the fight. He was honest about his performance and clear about what comes next.

"I want to take this time to give all my love to my brother and my dad. You guys motivated the h## out of me for this fight. This is only the start of another world championship run. It wasn't my best performance, but I will be back," Brooks promised.

The ONE Strawweight MMA World Title has been a central part of his story.

Brooks won the belt in December 2022 with a unanimous decision over Pacio, then lost it in a 2024 defense when an illegal slam led to a disqualification. He submitted Gustavo "El Gladiador" Balart that same year to win the interim crown, but he lost the trilogy bout with Pacio in early 2025 via second-round TKO. He now wants to climb back to a fourth meeting.

Brooks Tells Pacio He Proved Himself a Real Champion in the Main Event

Brooks watched Pacio's win over Yamakita and used his post-fight interview to praise the champion. He also made it clear that he wants another title shot, and he is willing to wait for it.

"That was such a good fight. You proved that you are a real champion today, man. Hopefully, I can get the opportunity , and I mean that with the utmost respect. It might take two fights, it might take three fights. Hopefully, I can climb back to your standard," Brooks said.

Pacio's fourth-round submission of Yamakita reinforced his status at the top of the division, and Brooks knows the road back will not be quick. With the win over Wada, the first step is complete, and a fourth fight with Pacio remains the goal