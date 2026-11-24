NEW Stephen Thompson Says He Won’t Struggle With Retirement: “UFC Is Not My Identity” Drew Zuhosky Edited by

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Stephen Thompson says retirement won't leave him depressed because fighting was never his whole identity.

Stephen Thompson is not worried about his future after retirement as Former UFC fighter and doesn’t see a problem in keeping himself out of the octagon after retirement . He says he always had other interests outside of the cage and fighting was never his whole life. "The thing is.. UFC is not my identity. There's a lot of people that fought for the UFC and that's all they know. For me, my identity is the karate kid, an instructor that teaches karate to young kids in school." It’s tough for a lot of fighters after they retire. The routine they’ve followed for years is suddenly changed . There would be no more training camps, no more fight dates, no pressure to fight. Also, some find it hard to move on because fighting is the only professional experience they have as a person. They may suffer depression and feel disoriented because of this. Thompson doesn’t think he’ll have the same problem.

Thompson Has a Life Outside the UFC Thompson has been practicing martial arts for most of his life. He began karate as a child and grew up to be one of the best strikers in the UFC. But he has always been a teacher. He works at his family’s karate school, Upstate Karate, in South Carolina.

It gives him a place to go after a fight. He’ll keep up the daily martial arts training. He could use some time teaching young students instead of gearing up for another battle. Thompson has never considered himself only a UFC fighter, so he might find the transition a little easier. Wonderboy Leaves on a High Note Thompson fought his last fight at UFC 334 in New York. He defeated Charles Radtke in the third round. He finished it off with a spinning heel kick, ensuring it was a memorable final show in the Octagon. He’s 43 years old and had a long UFC career. He fought some of the biggest names in the welterweight division, and twice challenged for the title against Tyron Woodley. Woodley won the rematch by majority decision after their first fight ended in a draw. Fans have already seen many memorable fights involving Thompson. He also hopes to spend more time with his family but still teach karate. Martial arts will always be part of his life even after retirement from the sport. Because of this he believes that he still has a lot to do outside the cage once he retires.