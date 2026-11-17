From his early kickboxing days to his two UFC welterweight title fights, Thompson's father was there every step of the way, helping gift the MMA world one of its most remarkable strikers.

From his early kickboxing days to his two UFC welterweight title fights, Stephen's father was there every step of the way, helping gift the MMA world one of its most remarkable strikers .

A former kickboxer and karate practitioner himself, Ray Thompson was instrumental in shaping 'Wonderboy' into the fighter and martial artist he is today. Ray introduced his son to martial arts at just three years old and remained by his side through the highs and lows of his career.

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson got a fairy-tale ending that few veterans get to experience in combat sports. Thompson went out on a high, delivering a spectacular spinning wheel-kick knockout of Charles Radtke on Saturday in UFC 334. During his post-fight speech, the veteran thanked the many who had influenced his career, with a special mention for his father, who was visibly overcome with emotion while witnessing his son's swan song.

In a recent interview following his retirement, Thompson became emotional as he recalled just how much of an influence his father had been throughout his life.

Stephen Thompson Gets Emotional Opening Up About His Father's Influence on His Life

In a sit-down with Stephen Thompson, Ariel Helwani recalled a touching moment after his retirement speech at Madison Square Garden. Just before the camera cut away, the microphone picked up Thompson telling his father that he loved him. Helwani asked the former fighter what that moment was like, and Thompson struggled to contain his emotions as he responded:

"It was me trying to soak up every moment of that whole experience. And now that I think about it, my dad had only eyes for me. I remember looking at him, and he was just staring at me, just crying, you know. And in that moment, it was just him, just soaking in my reactions, I think... I wouldn't be where I am if it wasn't for him."

Thompson went on to elaborate on the influence parents have on their children's lives and the sacrifices his father had made for him. He also paid him perhaps the highest compliment a son could give his father, noting that he hopes to be the same kind of father to his own daughter:

"You know, maybe it's a getting older thing. But we don't really know how much our parents love us. When you look back, and you just see everything that they have done for you. All the sacrifices that he has made for me, it means a lot. You know, he's 71. I've broken his body. I really have. Him holding targets, mitts for me for years. Like, he can't hold mitts for me anymore. His elbows, his arms; like, you know, that inspires me. That's the kind of dad I want to be for my girl."

Check out Stephen Thompson's comments below:

Stephen Thompson Labels His Fairytale Ending 'Epic'

Stephen Thompson, as he describes it, is still on cloud nine after his spectacular spinning wheel-kick knockout at UFC 334, bringing his career to a close on a high note at arguably the most famous arena in the world, Madison Square Garden.

During the aforementioned interview, when Ariel Helwani asked him what he thought about the spectacular ending to his UFC journey, Thompson admitted that he was still having trouble believing it himself before simply deeming it "epic:"

"Man, to be honest with you, no words can describe it. I'm on cloud nine right now. I woke up literally yesterday morning, nervous because I didn't think I had fought yet. I was like, wait a second, did I really do what I did last night? Like, I didn't believe it, you know. You couldn't ask for a better send-off than that. And man, it was epic, brother."

Check out Stephen Thompson's comments below: