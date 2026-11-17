Amanda Nunes is open to a rematch against Kayla Harrison after losing to the former judoka at UFC 334.

The UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion retained her belt after forcing the two-division UFC champion to submit to her rear-naked choke at the co-main event bout at Madison Square Garden in New York on Nov. 14

Nunes stepped inside the octagon three years after her retirement for a bantamweight clash with Kayla Harrison, who came back from neck surgery, in a belt vs. legacy match at UFC 334 .

During her UFC 334 post-fight press conference, the two-time Olympic judo gold medalist gave Nunes her flowers, praising her grappling and specifically acknowledging Nunes for becoming the first woman to score a takedown against her in the UFC.

She also said that she’s open to having a rematch with the former featherweight champion but at 145 pounds so that she can “go and get that other belt.” The UFC women's featherweight division has been dormant since Nunes originally retired in 2023.

When asked about Harrison vs. Nunes 2.0 at 145 lbs and reviving the women’s featherweight championship, Dana White said he’s open to the idea. “Sure, yeah. I’d do it again.”

Now, the Lioness herself has said yes to the bout.

Amanda Nunes Accepts "145 Rematch" Against Kayla Harrison

The Brazilian fighter recently took to her X account to officially accept Harrison’s challenge for a featherweight clash, tagging the former judoka and UFC CEO Dana White in her tweet.

She wrote: “145 Rematch. Accepted.”

Check out her tweet below:

Despite interest from all parties, no official date or contract is in place. During the UFC 334 post- fight presser, Harrison said that she wants to spend the upcoming holidays with her children.

She also said she needs to heal up from a broken foot she suffered in the Nunes fight, and consult with her team before officially committing to her next move. She even teased potential retirement during the press conference.

Fans will have to wait until Kayla Harrison makes up her mind to know for sure whether Nunes vs. Harrison 2.0 is actually going to happen.