UFC recently signed Mike Perry. The 35-year-old fighter is targeting 2027 to make his UFC comeback.

Perry recently sat down with MMA Fighting for his first interview since being re-signed by the UFC. The 35-year-old opened up about his return to the octagon and combat sports future.

Earlier this year, Perry’s name showed up in the UFC's anti-doping test list, and shortly after, he and his manager, Malki Kawa, confirmed that he’s back home.

Mike Perry recently re-signed with the UFC after being away from the promotion for six years. He last fought in the UFC on April 10, 2021, at UFC on ABC 2: Vettori vs. Holland, where he lost to Daniel Rodriguez by unanimous decision.

Platinum said that he’s been training religiously for his UFC comeback, which he’s targeting in 2027. He’s bumped up his training hours from three to six.

He also revealed that UFC called him right before his scheduled August fight with Dillion Danis, which made him confident in the work and effort he’d been putting in.

According to rumors, Mike Perry could make his return at UFC 337, scheduled for February 20 in Orlando, against former UFC BMP Champion Jorge Masvidal.

Mike Perry Says He’s Interested in Jorge Masvidal Fight, Has a Lot of Respect for the “Gamebred”

Responding to the rumors, Perry said that it’s not confirmed yet, but he’d like to be on the UFC 337 card.

“I believe I would hope so that I’m on there. So that we can get back in the building and throw down for real.”

Perry added that UFC hasn’t told him yet who will be his comeback opponent, but he's interested in fighting Masvidal if the promotion offers it.

“I have not received a name. That is accurate. I see all the people wanting . I have a lot of respect for ‘Gamebred.’ I think it would be a fan favorite, Florida fight. We can scrap it out.”

After leaving the UFC in 2021, Perry reinvented himself as a massive star and the "King of Violence" in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

He made his MMA return earlier this year in May. He was on the MVP on Netflix card where he beat Nate Diaz by TKO.

He was then booked to face Dillion Danis in a welterweight match set to headline the inaugural Duel Arena 1 event at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, on August 29, 2026, but Danis pulled out of the bout 48 hours earlier due to an injury.

Former UFC fighter Brandon Jenkins stepped in on short notice as Danis’ replacement and beat Perry, who dislocated his shoulder during the bout, by TKO in the first round.





