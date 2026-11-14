NEW Mike Perry Re-Signs With UFC After Appearing in Anti-Doping Test Records Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Mike Perry IMAGO/Anadolu Agency.

Former BKFC star Mike Perry is back with the UFC after being drug-tested this year and showing up in the promotion's anti-doping test records.

From This Article 1 . Mike Perry’s Manager Confirms His UFC Comeback

Earlier this year, the 35-year-old made his MMA comeback on MVP's Netflix card, beating Nate Diaz after the Stockton native’s corner stopped the fight at the end of the second round. His next outing in Orlando on Aug. 29 in Arena 1 ended in a disaster. Dillion Danis pulled out of the duel because of an injury, and Perry dislocated his shoulder in the first round and lost to short-notice replacement, Brandon Jenkins. Mike Perry’s Manager Confirms His UFC Comeback Less than three months after that fight, Mike Perry's name showed up on the latest update to the UFC's anti-doping test list. The database shows that "Platinum" has been tested once this year, which is usually an indication that a fighter is preparing to compete in the octagon. A few hours later, Perry's manager, Malki Kawa, confirmed via his Instagram that he has re-signed with the UFC. He wrote:

“He’s baaaaaaaaaaccccccccckkkkkkkk!!!!! Mike Perry has re-signed to the @ufc. The king of violence is coming to an octagon near you!!!” "The King of Violence" has also shared the news on Instagram, writing: “I’m back in the UFC. A big thanks to @malkikawa & @abrahamkawa and my team at @firstroundmgmt for making this happen. I’ll be working hard as ever for my return to the Octagon in 2027!” Mike Perry Targets a 2027 Return to the Octagon As of now, the UFC has not announced Perry's return. However, Perry has already asked fans on X who they want to see him fight next. “God first, family first. Challenges ahead. Platinum MMA. Staying focused. Always working. Practicing my finishing moves. It’s a great honor to fight @UFC again. There are some great fights to be made! Who do you wanna see me fight?” Meanwhile, social media influencer Kevin K claims that a fight against former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal is in the works for UFC Orlando in February, which would fit Perry’s plan to return in 2027. Masvidal, on the other hand, has been in talks with the UFC about a comeback since earlier this year. In March, he claimed on his podcast that he was offered a spot on the same MVP Netflix card where Perry beat Diaz, but the UFC stepped in because it had other plans for him.