NEW "You Could Be a World Champion": Jorge Masvidal Reveals How His Coach Stopped His Street Fights Drew Zuhosky Edited by

oe Rogan interviews Jorge Masvidal at UFC287 - Pereira v Adesanya 2 at Kaseya Center Imago Images

Jorge Masvidal's coach was the one who got him into the UFC after urging him to stop doing street fights to earn a few dollars.

From This Article 1 . An Ultimatum That Changed Everything

Before he set the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history or claimed the inaugural BMF belt, Jorge Masvidal was just a kid throwing down in backyard brawls across Miami. Long before reaching a 35-17 (0 NC) professional record across a legendary two-decade career in mixed martial arts, Masvidal gained viral internet fame fighting on street-fighting icon Kimbo Slice’s classic backyard fight videos. But while the raw combat fed his natural hunger for competition, it also risked derailing his future before his professional journey even took off. An Ultimatum That Changed Everything Appearing in early street scraps, Masvidal quickly showed natural talent. However, his coach stepped in to lay down a firm ultimatum that altered the course of his life.

“After the second fight, my coach says, ‘Bro, you have so much talent, but if you keep doing the street fights, I can’t really work with you,’” Masvidal revealed. “I really think you could be a world champion. But you’ve got to leave all that aside.” For a young fighter making quick cash on street scraps, walking away wasn't immediately easy. “I said, ‘I’m getting money for the street fights.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, but you’re ruining your hands, and the problems spill out from that,’” Masvidal recalled. “I’m with you to the end. If you make $100 or $100 million, I’m with you. Let’s just focus and become a real professional.” Listening to that advice proved to be the pivotal fork in the road for "Gamebred." “And so I did,” Masvidal said. Taking that advice paid massive dividends. By committing strictly to legal competition, Masvidal transformed from a backyard internet curiosity into one of the biggest pay-per-view draws in the UFC at one point. Instead of becoming another forgotten figure from Miami's underground fight scene, he went on to carve out a historic career, headline major arenas, and solidify his legacy as a household UFC superstar. He definitely owes his coach for seeing his potential before anyone else did.