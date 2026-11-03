Former BMF champion, Jorge Masvidal has had his say on who he thinks will win the UFC 334 main event between Josh Hokit and Ciryl Gane.

One person who has made his pick is the former BMF champion and two time welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal.

The match-up is an interesting clash of styles as neither man moves like a traditional heavyweight, both are light footed and have a high output. The fight itself poses many questions with plenty of people split on how the fight will play out.

The UFC 's return to New York City's Madison Square Garden is just around the corner and UFC 334's main event will see the heavyweight title on the line as the controversial champion, Ciryl Gane clashes with the equally controversial, Josh Hokit.

Jorge Masvidal Picks UFC 334 Main Event Winner

Speaking on the 'Deep Waters' podcast, Masvidal made his stance clear. He's picking Josh Hokit to become the UFC heavyweight champion.

"That's where I'm putting my money at: Hokit. Gane, we've seen him already in those positions. He'll take a back seat to you. If he can't figure it out right away, he'll sit on his back. (Francis) Ngannou, he didn't have an answer. It didn't seem like or it seemed like he got to positions he was just content to be there, you know? Has he made those improvements on a technical basis and the mental?"

The fight in which Masvidal is referring to is the UFC 270 main event where Gane was taken down and controlled by Francis Ngannou, a man who many thought didn't have the wrestling skills to trouble Gane. What played out shocked many. It wasn't pretty, it wasn't entertaining, but it was effective.

Masvidal went on to say, "we all know to get away from somebody who has you down, it takes gas. It costs a lot. Does he have enough of that to go do it against Hokit? I don't think so. I think Hokit gets him down, he could break him, standing over him, punching him. Gane will almost get away, he'll re-shoot. ... I'm betting the house on Hokit, and I'm literally betting the house on Hokit because the odds, I'm going to put real f*cking money on Hokit."

It's a bold shout but one which could pay off for Gamebread.