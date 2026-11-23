After Jai Opetaia was forced to withdraw from his heavyweight bout with Deontay Wilder, the former WBC champion has a new opponent.

Martin Bakole was scheduled to fight on the undercard against Solomon Adebayo, however, he has been promoted to the co-main event spot to take on the always dangerous Deontay Wilder.

The battle of heavyweights continues. Martin Bakole steps up to face Deontay Wilder in the co-main event at #FuryJoshua ‼️ Moses Jolly vs. Igor Macedo will officially complete the main card: 🥊 Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua 🥊 Deontay Wilder vs. Martin Bakole 🥊 Moses Jolly vs. Igor Macedo 🥊 Da’Mazion Vanhouter vs. Michael Essomba Friday December 11 LIVE only on Netflix

Deontay Wilder will still compete on the Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua undercard in Cardiff on December 11th. Originally scheduled to face Jai Opetaia , the former WBC heavyweight champion will now face the dangerous Martin Bakole. Netflix announced the news earlier on Monday.

Bakole has a record of 21-2-1 and made huge headlines last year when he stepped in on 48 hours notice to face Joseph Parker. Originally scheduled to face Daniel Dubois, Parker accepted the fight with Bakole and went on to score an emphatic second round TKO. Prior to that, the Congolese heavyweight had won 10 on the bounce, including eight big knockouts. On that run he defeated Olympic gold medalist Tony Yoka and knocked out both Carlos Takam and Jared Anderson. After losing to Parker, Bakole returned and drew with the highly rated Efe Ajagba.

Props must be given to Wilder, who will be taking on a much larger opponent. Opetaia was moving up in weight for his first heavyweight fight in nine years. Bakole has weighed nearly 300 pounds in previous bouts.

Rounding out the main card are Moses Jolly vs. Igor Macedo and Da’Mazion Vanhouter vs. Michael Essomba.