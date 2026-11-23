Kevin Vallejos (pictured) wants a title shot next after his win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC Qatar.

Kevin Vallejos believes his and Aljamain Sterling's respective skill sets canceled each other out during their UFC Qatar bout.

In the grappling department, Vallejos showed his mettle, denying 'Funk Master' 11 of his 12 takedown attempts. An impressive feat, considering Sterling had effectively out-grappled former Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo when they fought.

At the ABHA Arena in Qatar, the fighters gave each other a run for their money, with Sterling's striking surprisingly holding up against Vallejos. The former champion finished just five significant strikes behind his opponent, landing 32 to the Argentine's 37. Sterling even had the upper hand when it came to the overall striking figures.

Kevin Vallejos scored a hard-fought unanimous decision win over former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in their featherweight clash at UFC Qatar. The Argentine believes their skill sets ultimately canceled each other out inside the Octagon.

Kevin Vallejos Says He and Aljamain Sterling Canceled Each Other Out

Kevin Vallejos, for his part, was impressed with how Sterling, primarily known for his grappling, handled himself on the feet. At the same time, 'El Chino' was pleased with his own performance in dealing with his opponent's grappling pressure throughout the contest.

In a recent post on X, the 24-year-old expressed his gratitude for the matchup, writing:

"Thinking about the fight, Sterling surprised me with how well he handled my striking, and I think I surprised him with how well I defended his grappling. In a way, we canceled each other out. This fight made me better. I’m grateful for the challenge. Now it’s back to training for what’s next."

Check out Kevin Vallejos' post below:

It also appears that Vallejos had expected Sterling to be more of a grappling threat than he ended up being. During his post-fight press conference at UFC Qatar, the featherweight contender said:

"So I would say in the striking, actually, I felt that he was a little bit more tricky than I expected. But in the wrestling, I think I actually put him on a really high pedestal, and when I started wrestling with him, defending the takedowns, I actually felt really comfortable."

Kevin Vallejos Wants UFC Gold Next

Kevin Vallejos has no plans to hit the brakes, even for a bit, after his win over Aljamain Sterling. The young featherweight now hopes to catapult himself into title contention.

Addressing what he wanted next for his career during his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, Vallejos called out reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski, saying:

"The logical option is Volkanovski. If he chooses to go up to 155 , I understand, but I would love to have the opportunity for him to fight me at 145 . I hope he gives me the opportunity. And this fight, he liked it."

Check out Kevin Vallejos' comments below (1:58):