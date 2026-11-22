Aljamain Sterling believes exaggerated reactions from Kevin Vallejos' corner during their offensive exchanges may have swayed the judges into awarding the bout to his opponent at UFC Qatar.

Now, 'Funk Master' believes exaggerated reactions from Vallejos' corner during the offensive exchanges may have swayed the judges into awarding the bout to his opponent.

UFC Qatar marked Sterling's fifth fight in his current featherweight stint. 'Funk Master' was riding a two-fight win streak heading into the event. However, the former bantamweight champion came up short against Vallejos, despite the two fighters recording similar significant strike numbers over three rounds, with the Argentine edging him out by a handful of strikes. Sterling, meanwhile, dominated in control time with 3:32 against Vallejos' 0:58.

Aljamain Sterling feels he was unfairly robbed of a win at UFC Qatar after all three judges scored his fight against Kevin Vallejos in favor of the Argentine.

Aljamain Sterling Unhappy with the Judges' Ruling

In a social media post following his loss, Aljamain Sterling lamented the result, arguing that he thought he had done enough to edge out the victory and had landed the more significant shots. 'Funk Master' then suggested that the vocal reactions from Kevin Vallejos' corner during the fight may have swayed the judges in his opponent's favor:

"What can you do? When you’re in there with someone, and you’re landing more volume and making them miss. You would assume you’d edge out the fight. Maybe his cornermen cheering for wild strikeouts swayed the judges? Idk. Tough luck tonight. Congrats Kevin. I’ve been down worse and came back. Appreciate the support."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below:

Since moving up to featherweight in 2024, Sterling has picked up unanimous decision wins over Youssef Zalal, Brian Ortega, and Calvin Kattar, who were all ranked contenders at the time. However, having already suffered a loss to top contender Movsar Evloev and now dropping a decision to the No. 10-ranked Vallejos, the possibility of 'Funk Master' finding himself in a title fight at 145 pounds seems rather slim in the foreseeable future.

Aljamain Sterling's Striking Surprised Kevin Vallejos More Than His Wrestling

During his heyday at bantamweight, Aljamain Sterling was one of the finest wrestlers in the division, having even largely outgrappled former Olympic champion Henry Cejudo during their fight. Nevertheless, Kevin Vallejos now feels that 'Funk Master's wrestling isn't all that, but his striking was the real curveball during their fight.

Sharing his immediate reaction to the win over Sterling during the UFC Qatar post-fight press conference, Vallejos said that stopping the American's takedown attempts was easier than he had anticipated:

"So I would say in the striking, actually, I felt that he was a little bit more tricky than I expected. But in the wrestling, I think I actually put him on a really high pedestal, and when I started wrestling with him, defending the takedowns, I actually felt really comfortable."

Check out Kevin Vallejos' comments below (0:47):