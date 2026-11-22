Joshua Van believes there is a wealth of talented and hardworking fighters in Northeast India, and all they need is the right opportunity to make it to the big stage.

According to a recent report, an interaction between top UFC brass and a Mizoram-based Indian MMA enthusiast has reignited discussions about bringing an event to India.

UFC Flyweight Champion Joshua Van , who shares deep cultural and ancestral ties with the region, seems to be fully on board with the idea.

India is one of the biggest markets in the world for entertainment and sports, yet the UFC has never hosted an event in the country. With Indian fighters like Puja Tomar already having made their mark on the promotion and a rapidly developing MMA scene, particularly in Northeast Indian states, the prospect of a UFC Fight Night in India may no longer be a distant dream.

Consultant and MMA enthusiast Jonathan Lalremruata recently visited the UFC HQ to discuss the possibility of hosting an event in the South Asian nation. Lalremruata noted that Joshua Van, who shares ethnic and cultural roots with the Mizo community, capturing a UFC championship is proof that India can produce world champions in the sport:

"I had a great discussion with Hunter Campbell and Jason House on the prospect of UFC in India. Joshua Van, who shares his blood and culture with us, proves that talent from Mizoram and the Northeast can be world champions."

Joshua Van Throws His Support Behind UFC Fight Night India

Joshua Van, born in Hakha, Myanmar's Chin State, considers himself to share blood ties with the Mizo community. The Chin people of Myanmar and the Mizos of Mizoram reportedly share close historical, ethnic, and cultural ties. Speaking to NDTV, Van said:

"I see a lot of potential. Like I said, Nagaland, we have this wrestling thing that I was telling Jonathan about the other day. Our guys go to their coaches and wrestle with them, and then their guys come to learn our Chin wrestling and things like that."

Van added:

"At the end of the day, we are all brothers. We have the same blood. Having visited Mizoram and watched the fights there, I can see the potential and the talent. There are a lot of talented and hardworking guys in Mizoram. All we need is an opportunity."

Furthermore, reacting to a social media post about the meeting between UFC officials and Lalremruata to discuss the possibility of hosting an event in India, Van wrote:

"Let’s goooo !!"

Check out Joshua Van's comment below:

When Dana White Said the UFC is Excited About India

While a UFC Fight Night in India seems unlikely in the short term, Dana White and the UFC are interested in the prospect and appear to have exciting plans for the country in the future.

During a media event for UFC 294, when a journalist asked White whether he would consider hosting an event in India now that fighters from the region were on the roster, he said:

"I've been looking all over the world for fighters. So, yeah, we have been excited about India and looking for talent throughout India, Asia, everywhere else. So, you know, we are very excited about it... Yes, sir, we will come to India. We don't know when. We have no plan right now. But you know, I want to go everywhere."