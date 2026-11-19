Joshua Van addresses Manel Kape’s knockout threats ahead of their UFC 336 title clash, explaining why the challenger’s reliance on power could work against him.

In the buildup to the fight, Kape remains confident and has vowed to capitalize on his power and knock Van out to capture the flyweight title.

Ahead of the highly anticipated bout, Van has now shared his thoughts on Kape’s knockout power and believes it will backfire when they throw it down at UFC 336.

The flyweight champion Joshua Van's next assignment is against the dangerous Manel Kape, who is riding a four-win streak, all via knockout. The pair is set to meet in the headliner of UFC 336 on January 30 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

In an interview, Mike Bohn reminded Van of Kape’s dangerous finishing power and asked whether he would approach this fight more cautiously.

The champion dismissed the idea. He argued that if Kape relies on a single powerful punch, it could become a disadvantage against an opponent who maintains a high striking output.

“No, I don't think so. You know, everybody got a punching chance, right? But then it would be his downfall if he think that one punch power is... if he count on that one punch power. Because a power punch is much slower than violent punches, you know what I mean? So if he just count on that, it would be his downfall,” Van said.

Check out Joshua Van’s comments below:

Even though he did not get a knockout victory against Alexandre Pantoja in the rematch at UFC 331, Van proved his worth as a champion by delivering a dominant display of his boxing skills and outpointing the former champion to retain the title. This performance will give him more confidence heading into UFC 336.

Though ‘The Fearless’ is the champion who defended his belt twice, Jorge Masvidal is leaning towards Kape and explained the reason behind that.

Jorge Masvidal highlights Manel Kape's striking threats against Joshua Van

On Deep Waters, Masvidal weighed in on Van vs. Kape. He pointed to ‘Starboy's speed, footwork, and versatility, highlighting his ability to mix punches with elbows, knees, and kicks. The former BMF champion also predicted that the challenger could have the upper hand during the opening two rounds.

“One punch power, yes. And he also has the elbows, the knees, the kick. He's a hard, like I never know what this guy's gonna do, man. He's a hard guy to figure out, man. So fucking fast. And his footwork, too. Because Kape is like very elusive. I see the first two rounds definitely leaning towards Kape. But then after that, I'm excited to see where it goes,” Masvidal predicted.

Check out Jorge Masvidal’s comments below: