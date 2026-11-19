Darren Till (left inset) made his BKFC debut earlier this year, whereas Derek Brunson (pictured) will make his this week.

Derek Brunson has opened up about his move to the BKFC and taken aim at former UFC opponent and fellow bare-knuckle fighter Darren Till.

During a conversation with Ariel Helwani on The Ariel Helwani Show this week, MMA veteran Derek Brunson was asked about why he's chosen to enter the ungloved combat sports sphere. Brunson responded by stating:

He's been a mixed martial arts fighter since the year 2010 and gained prominence with his UFC stint from 2012 to 2023. The former UFC staple has notably taken a jibe at longtime rival, former UFC welterweight and middleweight Darren Till.

Derek Brunson has shed light on his transition from the gloved MMA realm to that of bare-knuckle combat sports competition.

"I'm bored. What do you mean? I'm at the house. I'm training with all these young guys. I've got my gym going. You know, I'm sparring with all these young, up-and-coming guys. My guys are legit at the gym."

Brunson indicated that he's consistently training with young and talented fighters who are in their athletic prime, which is why he believes he could surely still compete at an elite level.

The 42-year-old further suggested that his joining the BKFC was "a little bit of both" -- with both he and the BKFC reaching out to make his fighting in the bare-knuckle boxing organization a reality.

Derek Brunson on chasing old rival and fellow BKFC star Darren Till

Ariel Helwani also questioned Derek Brunson regarding whether his move to the BKFC stemmed from a genuine interest. The wrestling savant replied by signaling that the BKFC presents an opportunity to display his striking prowess.

Jibing at Darren Till -- who's competed twice in the BKFC this year -- Brunson said, "Man, I'm doing anything I can to chase Darren Till, you know. He's been trying to fight me with the hands."

Brunson indicated that Till had expressed interest in facing him in a striking contest, what with their previous combat sports clash being a mixed martial arts bout with both striking and grappling.

Apparently, Brunson is of the view that he's a better fighter than Till overall and would like to prove that he's also better in the striking department, specifically.

For context, their MMA encounter witnessed Brunson thoroughly out-grapple the Englishman and submit him in 2021. Some of Till's supporters had, back then, claimed that the American utilized his superior grappling to win but wouldn't be able to do so in a striking-only fight.

"Blonde Brunson," aka "The One," proceeded to say, "I just want to show that I'm better than him... I like to compete."

As of this time, Brunson is en route to a cruiserweight bare-knuckle boxing match against Theo Doukas. They'll collide at BKFC Fight Night: Myrtle Beach (aka BKFC Myrtle Beach) in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on November 20.

Intriguingly, he's also booked to compete in a gloved professional boxing match next month and made an assertive claim concerning his MMA legacy.

Watch Derek Brunson address his BKFC move and possible bare-knuckle fight against Darren Till below (*comments at the 0:58 and 4:06-minute marks of the video):