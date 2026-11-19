UFC veteran and BKFC star Derek Brunson has suggested he could've been the greatest fighter ever if it weren't for one drastic change.

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, former UFC fighter and current BKFC competitor Derek Brunson addressed a myriad of topics.

The veteran combat sports athlete -- who's been an MMA fighter since 2010 and fought in the UFC from 2012 to 2023 -- hinted at examples of other fighters while explaining his own case.

Derek Brunson has suggested that he could've been the greatest fighter ever if not for a significant change he brought about.

He seemingly referenced how some fighters have lately been released from the UFC despite winning multiple fights, which is simply because the promotion supposedly didn't feel their fighting style was exciting enough for the fans.

Names such as Michael "Venom" Page and Javid Basharat departed the UFC earlier this year, with the consensus being that the organization chose not to re-sign them because their performances weren't exciting enough.

On that note, Brunson -- who's regarded as an excellent wrestler and grappling-heavy fighter -- indicated that he had changed his fighting style to succeed in the UFC.

Apparently, Brunson intentionally adopted a high-risk striking-heavy style, despite his grappling background, to put forth entertaining fights. He signaled that if he hadn't done so, he'd have been the greatest fighter.

Brunson stated, "It's funny, so I would have been the greatest fighter of all time if it wasn't for this. Alright? This ain't CTE. This is real talk. Okay? So you see guys being released now for their performances, right? Even with good records."

Well, Brunson indicated that it's not even because of their bad performances, but they might simply lack enough finishes (wins via KO/TKO or submission) to be considered exciting enough to be in the UFC.

He further explained, "So I switched up my style of fighting to be more aggressive in order to appease that. Because this stuff was being said, like, you had to go out there, and you couldn't really fight your style."

"Blonde Brunson" continued, "So I always felt like, okay, I gotta go out there and put on these barnburners. And it was always, like, okay, if you want that title fight, you better go out there and make it a great fight."

Derek Brunson acknowledges both sides of the UFC argument ahead of BKFC debut

The 42-year-old appeared to address both sides of the argument. He implied that although UFC fighters deserve the right to fight in their natural style, even if it's not the most exciting style, they also ought to put on entertaining fights.

He said, "I guess it's kind of like, deserved. I think you should put on good fights. But I feel like, for sure, there should be a way that you should have to earn that fight. Also, if you've earned it, you should definitely get it."

Currently, Brunson is all set to debut in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing. The American is booked to take on compatriot Theo Doukas in a cruiserweight matchup at BKFC Fight Night: Myrtle Beach in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on November 20.

Furthermore, Brunson is also set to compete in the gloved boxing realm, as he'll face ex-OKTAGON MMA middleweight champion Kerim Engizek in Oberhausen, Germany, on December 19.

Brunson last fought in the UFC in early 2023, departing the organization later that year. He then competed in a lone PFL MMA fight later the same year, outpointing Ray Cooper III. He was later linked to the GFL (Global Fight League), but his fight in the GFL didn't materialize, with the promotion yet to organize an event.

Watch Derek Brunson discuss the pitfalls of changing one's fighting style below (*comments at the 12:15-minute mark of the video):