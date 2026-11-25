Carlos Prates criticized Islam Makhachev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, while speaking with Ariel Helwani.

Originally, Prates was expected to challenge the divisional and pound-for-pound king, Islam Makhachev , for the undisputed belt, but the champ decided to wait and face the winner between these two formidable contenders.

Prates, the No. 1 welterweight contender, will take on No. 3, Michael Morales, for the UFC interim welterweight title in the co-main event of this card, which is set to go down in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Carlos Prates appeared virtually on The Ariel Helwani Show to speak with the Canadian-American sports journalist ahead of his mega fight at UFC 336 on Jan. 30

Prates and Helwani discussed the upcoming fight with Morales, the unrealised Makhachev fight, and another top welterweight showdown between Ian Garry and Yaroslav Amosov.

However, one of the more interesting moments came when Prates and Helwani discussed Makhachev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz.

Ariel Helwani Defends Ali Abdelaziz's Fighting Credentials

During the interview, Helwani asked the Brazilian about his take on Abdelaziz's post on X from last month that was aimed at Prates: "If You’re a contender. Islam is the champion and maybe the greatest fighter of this generation. Talk less, because he’ll make you look bad. None of you add to his legacy. He fights for passion, love of the sport, and the fans."

Prates first laughed it off and then showed respect to Abdelaziz as a manager, but explicitly stated that he shouldn't talk about fighting cause he has never fought.

"Better don't talk about this guy, right? Better don't talk about this guy. Everyone don't care about his say, you know, like he's not fighter. I think he's never got a punch on the face. So, all right. Respect on him on his work. You know, he do his work a really good way. But don't talk about fight, don't talk about legacy, you know, like things like that."

Later in the interview, Helwani reluctantly corrected Prates regarding Abdelaziz's combat experience as he cited the popular manager's fighting history.

"By the way, far be it for me to defend Ali because I have not a lot of respect for him as a human being. But he did actually fight. I don't know if you know this. He did fight. He actually fought against Shinya Aoki in Japan. Yeah. I believe his record is one and three. No, not Shinya Aoki (in MMA). Yeah. Shinya Aoki in submission grappling."

Ariel Helwani and Ali Abdelaziz's Beef History

Ariel Helwani and Ali Abdelaziz have had tension between them for quite a few years now. Back in 2020, Abdelaziz banned all fighters from Dominance MMA from speaking with Helwani. He reportedly accused the journalist of "biased and unfair sports coverage".

This resulted in Helwani not getting any interviews from Dominance MMA, whose clientele includes big names like Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, Henry Cejudo, Usman Nurmagomedov, and many more.

There's only one major exception, and that is the UFC women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison, because she's maintained a good relationship with Helwani since her PFL and judo days.

Earlier this month, Helwani and Abdelaziz's feud got more personal when Abdelaziz brought Helwani's family into a social media exchange.

Helwani clapped back on his show and called out the Egyptian-American, saying, "Walking hypocrite, phony... You're just trying to continuously kiss Dana White's a**. He doesn't give two sh*ts about you. You're a joke. You're a mockery."