Kevin Vallejos is open to a rematch with Aljamain Sterling, but he has one condition: he wants the featherweight belt first.

Now, "El Chino" has given his answer. Speaking to Helwani on the Ariel Helwani Show yesterday, Vallejos confirmed he is open to a second fight but only once he wins the featherweight strap. He also took a swipe at the "greasing" insinuation chatter that followed their bout.

Interestingly, the idea of a rematch came up before the war of words began. The pair bumped into each other at the airport the day after the fight, and Sterling told Vallejos that they "should do it again," insinuating a rematch.

The two locked horns at UFC Qatar at ABHA Arena this past Saturday, where Kevin Vallejos walked away with a unanimous decision win (30-27, 30-27, 29-28). However, the results are still being debated. Sterling feels he won the first and second rounds, while the Argentine scored himself rounds one and three.

"Once I'm the champion, I would give him the rematch. I already showed that I can neutralize his game without using any greasing, so I would be happy to fight him again. And if the fight doesn't materialize, I invite him to come train with me in Argentina. 2 to 3 years in Argentina and forget," Vallejos said.

The jabs show how quickly things have changed between the two. At the airport, they parted on good terms, but the online back-and-forth since then added some spice to a potential rematch. However, if that does happen with the belt on the line, it would also be a five-round contest, giving "Funk Master" more time to get his wrestling going.

Kevin Vallejos Has His Eyes On Alexander Volkanovski First

Before any rematch can happen, Vallejos has a bigger fish to fry. His victory over Aljamain Sterling makes it five wins in a row and promotes him to rank No. 3 in the featherweight division. With that, the Argentine is confident that he will earn a title shot against Alexander Volkanovski as long as he doesn't move up to fight Justin Gaethje. For Vallejos, beating "The Great" would be like reaching the final boss of a video game.

However, if Volkanovski moves up to lightweight, Vallejos will most likely fight Jean Silva for the vacant title, which will also be a rematch. Back in 2023, on Dana White's Contender Series, Silva handed Vallejos the first loss as a professional fighter.

Sterling, meanwhile, isn't going to be waiting around either. The 37-year-old is already eyeing a return as early as February.