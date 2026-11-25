Aljamain Sterling has reacted after Kevin Vallejos said he’s game to run it back with Sterling, but not now, and has a condition.

After the loss, Sterling posted on X that he believes the potential featherweight title eliminator was extremely close and called for an immediate rematch. However, Vallejos said he would only run it back once he becomes a champion, and the next time he would knock Sterling out.

At UFC Qatar, Sterling believes he did enough in every department to earn the victory. However, the judges awarded Vallejos a unanimous decision win. Sterling believes he lost the decision because Vallejos' corner exaggerated the impact of every strike the Argentine landed, making the judges believe the 24-year-old was landing significant shots and potentially swaying their scoring.

Aljamain Sterling Responds After Kevin Vallejos Sets Condition for Rematch

Kevin Vallejos reiterated on The Ariel Helwani Show that he would be willing to rematch Aljamain Sterling once he becomes champion. Vallejos added that if they never get the chance to fight again, he would invite the former bantamweight champion to Argentina to train with him and show "Funk Master" how he neutralized his game at UFC Qatar and stuffed almost all of his takedown attempts. He said:

“Once I'm the champion, I would give him the rematch. I already showed that I can neutralize his game without using any greasing, so I would be happy to fight him again. And if the fight doesn't materialize, I invite him to come train with me in Argentina. Two to three years in Argentina and forget.”

Aljo reacted to the above comments. He posted on X:

"Haha, good man. @ElChinoVallejos 🫱🏾‍🫲🏼"

Check out Kevin Vallejos's comments and Aljamain Sterling's reaction below:

What's Next For Aljamain Sterling and Kevin Vallejos?

After beating Sterling, Vallejos now expects to challenge current and two-time 145-pound titleholder Alexander Volkanovski. However, if the Aussie moves up in pursuit of two-division glory, then "El Chino" would like to fight Jean Silva for the vacant or interim title.

Sterling, on the other hand, wants to return in February or March and is game to fight any top contender.

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below: