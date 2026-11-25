With Navajo Stirling refusing to call out Carlos Ulberg even after his UFC Qatar win over Jiri Prochazka, Daniel Cormier has now raised a major question concerning the teammates' future at light heavyweight.

Daniel Cormier has now raised a major question about Ulberg and Stirling's future in the division, as he doesn't seem to believe both can coexist.

Earlier this week at UFC Qatar, Stirling knocked out Jiri Prochazka and is currently the No. 3-ranked contender at 205 pounds. Even during his post-fight interview at the ABHA Arena, Stirling refrained from directly calling out Ulberg, with many since criticising the fighter for his hesitation.

Daniel Cormier Draws on His Own Experience to Address Carlos Ulberg-Navajo Stirling Dilemma

During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier insisted that Carlos Ulberg and Navajo Stirling would eventually have to face each other or make a pivotal decision. Cormier then reflected on his own experience with Cain Velasquez at American Kickboxing Academy (AKA).

'DC' recalled a meeting with the UFC brass shortly after he joined the promotion from Strikeforce, during which they asked what would happen when he and Velasquez eventually had to meet in a title fight. Understanding he was the new blood at AKA, where Velasquez was already an established champion, Cormier happily obliged to move down to light heavyweight.

The former two-division champion then raised the question: who would ultimately have to make way when Stirling and Ulberg find themselves in a similar dilemma:

"Navajo Stirling is not going up to heavyweight. And whose responsibility is it to move? It was easier for me to have to move because Cain Velasquez was the guy that was at the gym. I moved in. He was already the champion. Now Ulberg has not defended the belt yet. He won it, but he didn't defend it. And he won it in tremendous heroic fashion on one leg. But whose responsibility is it to move if someone has to move? Or do these guys just fight?"

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below:

Navajo Stirling Sidesteps Carlos Ulberg Question During UFC Qatar Post-Fight Press Conference

Unsurprisingly, at the UFC Qatar post-fight press conference, Navajo Stirling was presented with the obvious question: how does he see his future in the division, considering his teammate Carlos Ulberg is the reigning light heavyweight champion?

The reporter didn't put it quite that way; instead, he pointed out that there was an awkward conversation to be had about Stirling's future in the division and asked what he sees on the horizon.

Stirling, meanwhile, kept Ulberg entirely out of the conversation, instead saying that he was looking forward to taking some time off after an unusually busy year, having fought four times:

"It's been a long year. I've been in camp since pretty much January. And I'm looking forward to relaxing a little bit as well. I've had my foot on the gas this whole year. I've pushed everything else out and focused on what I want to achieve... I'm not taking my foot off. But I just need to come back to the drawing board, develop myself a little bit and grow my brand as well."

Check out Navajo Stirling's comments below: