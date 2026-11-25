Carlos Prates is not buying the hype around Michael Morales. Ahead of their interim welterweight title fight, the Brazilian believes the undefeated contender has two major weaknesses in his game.

Prates, on the other hand, is a former Muay Thai fighter who competed in Thailand before turning his focus to MMA. The southpaw uses his reach to strike from the outside, mixing his punches, leg kicks, knees, and elbows. All seven of his UFC wins have come by KO/TKO, including a first-round finish of Magny. He is also the first man to knock out former champion Leon Edwards at UFC 322, before stopping Jack Della Maddalena in May.

On paper the two men could not be more different. Michael Morales is a big, powerful welterweight, who walks his opponents down and throws heavy punches. The 27-year-old started in judo and wrestling as a kid, and he is still undefeated at 19-0 with 14 knockouts. He finished his last three opponents, Neil Magny, Gilbert Burns, and Sean Brady, all in the first round.

"The Nightmare" was originally set to challenge Islam Makhachev for the welterweight title in January, when both camps agreed to the fight. However, six weeks later, the UFC informed him that Makhachev backed out. UFC CEO Dana White later revealed that the champion wanted to wait until after Ramadan, so the promotion instead booked Prates against Morales for the interim title on Jan 30 in Toronto.

Why Carlos Prates Sees Two Weaknesses In Michael Morales

During a recent sit-down with Helwani on The Ariel Helwani Show, "The Nightmare" spoke about the interim title fight. He pointed out where Morales falls short. Although the Ecuadorian has had success by marching forward and throwing heavy punches, two of his biggest wins came against Burns and Brady, who are better known for their grappling.

The Brazilian believes that the same approach will not work so well against an experienced striker. He said:

"He's strong. He comes forward and throws some punches, but when he gets somebody who's a really good striker, who knows how to move, how to defend, it's gonna be hard."

The second weakness is his cardio. Morales cuts a lot of weight to reach the 170 pound limit, and the Brazilian thinks that could drain his gas tank if the fight drags on. The undefeated contender has never gone past the third round in the UFC. He added:

"I know I can fight five, seven, eight rounds, but I don't know him because he cut a lot of weight."

By fight night, Morales will also have been inactive for more than 14 months.

The Brazilian also pointed out Morales' wrestling and claims he has never seen the Pasaje native attempt a takedown. Even so, he is not taking any chances and is spending most of his time on wrestling and grappling.

However, "The Nightmare" does not expect the fight to go a distance and has predicted a finish by round 3. If he gets the job done in Toronto, Carlos Prates wants to unify the belt against Makhachev before running it back with Ian Machado Garry. Hence, he is rooting for the Irishman to beat Yaroslav Amosov, so he can remain in the title picture.