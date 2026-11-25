Michael Morales (L) will take on Carlos Prates (R) at UFC 336 with the interim welterweight title on the line.

While Michael Morales acknowledges the knockout threat Carlos Prates poses, he has promised not to back down during their fight.

Prates, known for his knockout power, boasts 19 KO/TKO wins, and his stand-up threat is enough to make even the most proficient striker think twice about pushing the pace on him. Morales is no slouch either. He has 14 knockout wins of his own and is currently on a three-fight knockout streak.

The winner will move closer to an eventual title unification bout against reigning champion Islam Makhachev, who is expected to return after Ramadan.

The undefeated Michael Morales will take on Carlos Prates in an interim welterweight title fight at UFC 336 on January 30 in Toronto.

To make things more interesting, the Ecuadorian has made a bold promise ahead of the fight: he will readily engage with his opponent.

Michael Morales Says He Won't Back Up Against Carlos Prates

Much like any matchup between two knockout artists in combat sports, a finish looks like an eventuality when Michael Morales takes on Carlos Prates. Both men possess considerable knockout power and will be looking for any openings to impose their will.

During a recent media interaction ahead of UFC 336, Morales discussed his approach to the fight, noting that he likes knockouts. However, the undefeated contender was also quick to acknowledge his opponent's ability to put rivals away. Nevertheless, he promised that he would not be the one backing up during their fight:

"He's a long fighter. He's also orthodox. I think it'll be an entertaining fight because I'm also orthodox. I don't plan on making it easy. I want to strike. I like getting the knockout. I like it. Obviously, the world has seen him knock people out. And we are going to see what happens. The only thing I'll say is that I'm not moving backwards. I want a hard fight. On January 30th, I'm winning the fight and taking the belt home."

Check out Michael Morales' comments about his upcoming fight against Carlos Prates below:

Carlos Prates Points Out Michael Morales' Potential Weaknesses

Carlos Prates doesn't believe Michael Morales is ready to take on the elites of the division, including champion Islam Makhachev. 'The Nightmare' sees holes in the Ecuadorian's game and has doubts about his overall fitness for a five-round fight.

During a recent episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, Helwani asked Prates where he believes Morales' deficiencies lie. The Fighting Nerds standout responded:

"Maybe striking . He's strong. He comes forward and throws some punches, but when he gets somebody who's a really good striker, who knows how to move, how to defend, it's gonna be hard. Probably he's a good wrestler because he's strong, he's big. Let's see the cardio also. I don't think the fight is gonna be five rounds. I can fight five, seven, eight rounds, but I don't know about him because he's got a lot of weight."

Check out Carlos Prates' comments about Michael Morales below: