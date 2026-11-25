Israel Adesanya has revealed his new team ahead of his upcoming bout against Shara Bullet in December.

After spending 16 years building his legacy at City Kickboxing, Israel Adesanya has officially pulled back the curtain on his new training setup. Following a split from longtime coach Eugene Bareman and CKB in May, Adesanya shared on his YouTube channel that he is now preparing at Unity MMA ahead of his Dec. 5 main event clash against Sharabutdin Magomedov at UFC Riyadh.

Rather than starting completely from scratch, "The Last Stylebender" kept a tight-knit circle around him. Adesanya tapped his former CKB wrestling coach Andrei Paulet to lead the camp alongside Tristam "Twist" Apikotoa, who brought in a fresh rotation of sparring partners from South Auckland. According to Adesanya, Unity MMA offered the exact low-key home base he needed right down the road, and he claims he feels better than he has in a very long time.

A Much-Needed Reset Before Riyadh

For a fighter in Adesanya’s shoes, shaking things up makes a lot of sense. The 37-year-old enters Saudi Arabia on an uncharacteristic four-fight losing skid, having dropped consecutive bouts to Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis, Nassourdine Imavov and Joe Pyfer. Bringing in a new environment while keeping trusted voices like Paulet in his corner could be exactly what he needs to get back in the win column. Whether that overhaul pays off won't be known until the octagon door closes on Dec. 5, though fans are still expecting fireworks from the former champ.