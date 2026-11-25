Another defeat could put Israel Adesanya’s legacy under greater scrutiny, raising questions about how fans will remember his middleweight reign.

The biggest downside with sports is recency bias among fans. They tend to forget a fighter’s past achievements and judge them only by their recent performances. Meanwhile, former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who once cleaned up the entire division, is now on the verge of being dismissed as he has lost 5 out of his last 6 fights. And it’s not the losses that hurt but the way they have taken place. So, another loss could take a big hit on Adesanya's legacy.

Another Loss Could Hurt Israel Adesanya’s Legacy

Once, Johny Hendricks was at the top of the welterweight division, winning the belt in 2014. From almost beating Georges St-Pierre to beating Robbie Lawler and other fighters, he was seen as the next big thing in the company. However, in his last 6 fights, he lost five of them, which has really hampered the way fans used to see him. Currently, Adesanya is going down the same path.

It is really disappointing for fans to see Adesanya come into the octagon and lose as if he is nothing. Before this losing streak, he had only lost one fight in his entire career, but now winning has become an absolute dream for him.