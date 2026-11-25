One More Loss Could Change How Fans Remember Israel Adesanya
Another defeat could put Israel Adesanya’s legacy under greater scrutiny, raising questions about how fans will remember his middleweight reign.
The biggest downside with sports is recency bias among fans. They tend to forget a fighter’s past achievements and judge them only by their recent performances. Meanwhile, former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who once cleaned up the entire division, is now on the verge of being dismissed as he has lost 5 out of his last 6 fights. And it’s not the losses that hurt but the way they have taken place. So, another loss could take a big hit on Adesanya's legacy.
Another Loss Could Hurt Israel Adesanya’s Legacy
Once, Johny Hendricks was at the top of the welterweight division, winning the belt in 2014. From almost beating Georges St-Pierre to beating Robbie Lawler and other fighters, he was seen as the next big thing in the company. However, in his last 6 fights, he lost five of them, which has really hampered the way fans used to see him. Currently, Adesanya is going down the same path.
It is really disappointing for fans to see Adesanya come into the octagon and lose as if he is nothing. Before this losing streak, he had only lost one fight in his entire career, but now winning has become an absolute dream for him.
So now, on December 5 against Shara Bullet, he has to bring back the Izzy that fans saw in his prime, beating big names like Alex Pereira and Anderson Silva. If he loses again, then once again, the debate about the new generation of fighters having elite IQ will resurface, and what he has done in the sport will get dwarfed, which will be the saddest thing for the sport and Izzy’s fans.
Israel Adesanya Is Confident Ahead Of Shara Bullet Fight
Adesanya says he is fully locked in during camp for his fight with Shara Magomedov. He says the gas tank is not a worry this time. In the past, he got more nervous because he did not know what to expect. Adesanya says he has one reason for being in this camp, and he is chasing it which is getting back to the win column.
He said, “I'm not getting tired in this fight. Before I used to get more nervous just because of the unknown, but now I know where I'm at physically. I have one reason or one reason only, and I'm going for it. We're not done till we win.”
A win would be a huge relief for Team Adesanya. What comes after that, whether he keeps fighting or not, is something he will have to figure out himself.