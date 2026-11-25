Navajo Stirling heaps praise on Josh Hokit and urges the American heavyweight to move down to light heavyweight to bring his hype to the division.

Following his performance against Ciryl Gane at UFC 334 inside Madison Square Garden, Hokit has received plenty of praise from the MMA community. The latest to join the list is No. 3-ranked light heavyweight contender Navajo Stirling.

Some love him, others hate him, but it is hard to ignore him. With just four UFC appearances, the 29-year-old has already earned himself a title shot.

Josh Hokit has become a prominent name in the sport, not just because of his fighting ability but also because of his knack for selling fights.

Navajo Stirling Praises Josh Hokit

In his first-ever five-round main event, the American star showed a warrior's heart and kept the pressure on the champion. Despite suffering a unanimous decision loss, Hokit's stock continued to rise, and he is receiving recognition from across the MMA community.

“He should come down, I reckon. I think we've got the least amount of names in the division, and he's bringing the hype,” Stirling said in an interview with Home of Fight.

“F*cking look at how much hype he's brought to himself. And he's been in the UFC less longer than me, you know, straight to a title fight,” Stirling added.

Hokit appeared noticeably smaller than Gane during their title fight. He reportedly walks around at 235 pounds, well below the heavyweight division's 265-pound limit. Several heavyweights, including Gane, also have a reach advantage over him. Hokit stands at 6 feet 1 inch, while heavyweight fighters can range from 6 feet 1 inch to 6 feet 6 inches.

As a result, a move to light heavyweight could be a viable option for Hokit if he decides to make the switch. However, for now, the American is focused on securing a rematch.

Hokit Wants a Rematch Against Gane

Hokit suffered an eye poke from Gane in the opening round of their fight. According to the American, the incident affected his vision throughout the contest.

As a result, Hokit has been pushing for a rematch. While he accepted the defeat later, he believes that Gane may have won the battle but not the war.

Hokit also revealed that he texted UFC matchmaker Hunter Campbell about a potential rematch and vowed to get the better of the Frenchman if they meet again.

Interestingly, Team Gane has also expressed interest in running it back, given the media attention the 29-year-old brings to his fights.

As a result, a rematch could be on the cards if former champion Tom Aspinall does not return to competition anytime soon.