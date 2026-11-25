Chael Sonnen would love to see Ilia Topuria (left inset) and Paddy Pimblett (right inset) coaching 'The Ultimate Fighter'

Chael Sonnen loves the idea of Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett coaching The Ultimate Fighter, and 'The Bad Guy' got an even bigger kick out of Topuria placing Justin Gaethje in the co-main event and Conor McGregor on the prelims.

While Topuria's proposition is clearly wild and improbable, and in all likelihood just 'El Matador' trolling the entire division, Chael Sonnen, for one, insists this is a fight card he would happily spend money on.

Interestingly, however, the lightweight title fight would serve as the co-main event, while the sport's biggest star, Conor McGregor, would be relegated to a prelims attraction.

Ilia Topuria looks primed to make his comeback to the UFC and has once again taken aim at his long-standing nemesis, Paddy Pimblett. Topuria recently floated the idea of coaching 'The Ultimate Fighter' against the Scouser before locking horns in a star-studded card that the two would headline.

Chael Sonnen Backs Ilia Topuria's Super Card Proposal

Chael Sonnen is arguably one of the greatest trash talkers in the history of MMA and perhaps combat sports as a whole. As such, 'The Bad Guy' was all in for Ilia Topuria's super card proposal. Sonnen recognized that 'El Matador's idea was a backhand to the elite of the lightweight division, and was happy to play along.

Addressing the proposal during a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Sonnen noted that Topuria's proposal was his way of establishing his dominance over the lightweight division while taking a subtle jab at the supposed elite:

"He and Paddy are going to main event. Gaethje vs. Tsarukyan will be their co-main event. So that was like his way of sliding these guys, which I just thought was an excellent backhand."

As crazy as the idea sounds, Sonnen says he'd happily spend his money on it:

"Oh, by the way, Conor vs. Chandler will be the last fight of the prelims. This is what Ilia suggests . It's just great. First off, that's a killer card. I'll buy that right now, Ilia. Great idea. Secondly, he just found a way to trash the entire division."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Chael Sonnen Dissects Justin Gaethje's Fights Against Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett

Unlike many, Chael Sonnen does not seem to think Justin Gaethje had an easier outing against Ilia Topuria than he did against Paddy Pimblett simply because he finished 'El Matador'.

Dissecting Gaethje's fights against both men on his YouTube channel, Sonnen argued that Topuria, at UFC Freedom 250, might have put up greater resistance against 'The Highlight', saying:

You could certainly say Justin Gaethje got over on Ilia easier than he got over Paddy just because of the finish. I would challenge you until you, 'Whoa, wait a minute. These were wildly different fights.' There were over 30% more strikes thrown in the finish than Paddy vs. Justin that went to a decision.

Sonnen also lauded Topuria's striking display and submission attempts in the second round against Gaethje, saying:

"Not to mention, I would argue that in the second round, Ilia Topuria went on a run that was arguably one of the most impressive displays of martial arts skills that we have ever seen."