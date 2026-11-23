Ilia Topuria has finally answered Paddy Pimblett's call for a season of The Ultimate Fighter, even laying out his fantasy card.

Topuria built his dream card in which he and Paddy Pimblett will be the main event. Justin Gaethje, who took "El Matador's" lightweight title at UFC Freedom 250 in June, is placed in the co-main event against Arman Tsarukyan. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will be the featured prelim.

"Paddy and I coach The Ultimate Fighter. Then I rip his head off. Co-main event: Justin Gaethje vs. Arman Tsarukyan. Last fight on the prelims: McGregor vs. Chandler."

Earlier today, the former two-division champion took to X and wrote:

Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett Have Hated Each Other for Years

The beef between "The Baddy" and Topuria goes back to 2021, when Pimblett made some remarks about Georgians on social media and later brought up Georgia's history with Russia. After seeing that, "El Matador" was furious. Things then escalated in March 2022, when the two had to be separated after a hotel altercation during UFC London fight week.

That wasn't the end. Last year in June, after winning the lightweight belt, Topuria called out Pimblett, who was sitting cage side. Joe Rogan invited the Liverpudlian to the octagon for a face-off, where Topuria pushed him and security had to intervene.

Paddy Pimblett Asked for The Ultimate Fighter First

The Ultimate Fighter question was first brought by "The Baddy." In an interview with Kolos MMA in October, he said:

"I think me and Ilia Topuria would be a brilliant season of The Ultimate Fighter because I'd get under his skin so much... The Ultimate Fighter would be a very entertaining six weeks to say the least if it was me and him."

The Brit brought up the idea once again during a sit-down with All Out Fighting earlier this month. Pimblett said that he wants to coach against Topuria but had doubts about whether the Georgian-Spaniard would accept. He said:

"I just don't think he has the balls."

Pimblett thinks that Topuria would be "scared to do it" because his mind games could get under "El Matador's" skin and affect his performance.

Earlier this month, Ilia Topuria told ABC that he's eyeing a return between April and June in 2027 and said:

"Paddy, Paddy, Paddy. I'll eat him like a sausage, which he is."