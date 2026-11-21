Ilia Topuria stepped out of the limelight on Friday and stood right behind his brother Aleksandre as he faced off with Santiago Luna ahead of UFC Qatar.

Against him is 22-year-old Luna, who is eager to bounce back after suffering the first loss of his career in June, when Bryce Mitchell caught him in an arm triangle with 8 seconds left in the third round, forcing him to tap.

Aleksandre Topuria has not stepped in the cage since UFC Qatar last November, when he beat Bekzat Almakhan by unanimous decision. That came after another win over Colby Thickness by decision at UFC 312 in February. Now "El Conquistador" returns to Doha looking to improve his UFC record to 3-0.

A few hours ago, UFC Espanol shared the moment in a clip on X. While Aleksandre and Luna shared a few words and shook hands, the former two-div champion stood behind his brother with a wide grin before giving him a hug as he walked off.

Luna carries Mexican support, while Aleksandre has the Spanish and Georgian fans behind him.

Ilia Topuria Returns the Favor for His Brother

At UFC Freedom 250 in June, Aleksandre was in "El Matador's" corner when Justin Gaethje punished Ilia so badly that both of Ilia's eyes were severely swollen by the end of the third round. Between the rounds, Ilia told his brother he could barely see, and the cageside doctor was called in to check on him. Even though the doctors advised against letting the fight continue, Ilia was still determined to keep going.

That call cost him, as he took more punishment in the fourth round, and once the round ended, Aleksandre stepped in and stopped the fight. "El Matador" later revealed that he broke his foot, nose, and both orbital bones that night. The 29-year-old avoided surgery but spent months recovering from the damage, both physically and mentally.

Recently, during a sit-down with One on One MMA, Ilia Topuria credited his brother for that decision, as it saved his career. He said:

“If he wouldn’t have stopped the fight, probably I wouldn’t be able to fight again in my life. I’m so grateful with my brother that he decided to stop me, because I love what I’m doing.”

For now the roles have flipped. With Ilia not expected to fight again until 2027, it leaves him free to support and focus on his brother's return this weekend.

On Saturday at ABHA Arena in Doha, Aleksandre and Luna will face off in the prelims at UFC Qatar. The main card will be headlined by former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka, who takes on undefeated Navajo Stirling, while former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will meet Kevin Vallejos in the co-main.