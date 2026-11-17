Ilia Topuria considers his older brother, Aleksandre, the most knowledgeable fighter he has ever trained with.

The 30-year-old will next be seen in action on Saturday in Doha, where he takes on Santiago Luna.

While Aleksandre, 'El Conquistador', is yet to achieve the same laurels in mixed martial arts as his younger brother, he is already 2-0 in the UFC and boasts an enviable 7-1 overall record in the sport, with three knockouts, two submissions, and two unanimous decision wins.

Ilia Topuria has high hopes for his brother Aleksandre. 'El Matador' insists that his older brother is destined for greatness and that it won't be long before he captures a UFC title.

Ilia Topuria Predicts Aleksandre to Become a UFC Champion by 2029

During a recent sit-down with La Gazzetta Georgia, Ilia Topuria lauded Aleksandre as the most technical and knowledgeable fighter he has ever trained with:

"I've trained with a lot of people, but I've never trained with anyone as technical as my brother or anyone with the same level of knowledge and understanding of the sport. Maybe it's because we are brothers and he knows me so well. He knows all my strengths and my weaknesses, and of course he used that knowledge during our training sessions and sparring."

Ilia is not wrong; 'El Conquistador' sports a fighting style remarkably similar to that of his younger brother. In fact, if footage of their fights were turned into silhouettes, one could hardly blame an untrained eye for mistaking one for the other. Aleksandre also boasts a boxing-heavy approach, much like Ilia, with both brothers relying on sharp footwork and crisp combinations.

During the interview, 'El Matador' backed his older brother to get his hands on the UFC bantamweight title by 2029 at the latest:

"I have absolutely no doubt he'll become a world champion... In 2028 or definitely by the beginning of 2029."

Check out Ilia Topuria's prediction about Aleksandre below:

Aleksandre is currently unranked at bantamweight. While he fought twice in 2025, his upcoming clash against Luna will be his first, and potentially only, fight of the year. 'El Conquistador' will certainly have to ramp up his activity if he is to live up to his younger brother's prediction.

Aleksandre Topuria Proudly Opens Up About His Brotherhood with Ilia

The admiration between Aleksandre and Ilia Topuria is mutual. While Ilia considers his older brother the most technically knowledgeable fighter he has trained with, Aleksandre, for his part, considers his bond with his younger sibling a deeply cherished one.

During an interview with Full Send MMA earlier this year, the host quizzed Aleksandre about his childhood with 'El Matador' and how the former UFC champion used to steal his shoes growing up. 'El Conquistador' then opened up about their relationship, noting that they were not merely brothers but best friends:

"Me and him, we are not just brothers. We are good friends. It's very important to have because sometimes for some people, brother, family, are just like, okay, 'When we sit on the table with the family, we speak about it.' No, no. We are not that type of brothers. We are brothers, but at the same time, we are best friends. And, you know, we can do whatever we want together: share clothes, go anywhere, speak about anything. We can have any conversation. So yeah, it's good. It's nice."

Check out Aleksandre Topuria's comments below (5:39):