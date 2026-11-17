Ciryl Gane (left, right) got the better of Josh Hokit (middle) in their UFC heavyweight championship matchup at UFC 334.

Josh Hokit's coach has sounded off against the refereeing in his star pupil's fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 334.

Ciryl Gane caught flak for eye-poking then-UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall in their title tilt last year. Aspinall retained the belt because their clash ended in a No Contest, but he subsequently had to vacate it and is still working on recovering.

Hokit's coach Mike Winkeljohn, of the famed Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has since sounded off on Gane and the fight's referee.

Ciryl Gane appears to have found himself in hot water yet again, this time over an eye poke he landed on Josh Hokit in round one of their UFC heavyweight title fight.

The Englishman's eye poke-induced health issues have sidelined him indefinitely. As such, Gane was condemned for the aforementioned eye poke, with many critics even pointing out that he's eye-poked and landed other banned strikes against other fighters in the past.

Furthermore, Gane landed multiple back-of-the-head illegal strikes on Alex Pereira en route to a TKO win in their interim title fight in June. "Bon Gamin" was later promoted to undisputed UFC heavyweight champion status, and he notched his first title defense by outpointing Josh Hokit at UFC 334 on November 14.

Unfortunately, Gane's win was marred by an eye poke he landed against Hokit in the very first round of their showdown. Some believe it didn't make a significant difference, while others feel "The Incredible Hok" might have performed better and won if he hadn't been poked.

Mike Winkeljohn slams the ref and Ciryl Gane over UFC title fight eye poke

Submission Radio's Denis Shkuratov recently spoke with Mike Winkeljohn, who expressed his disapproval of Ciryl Gane's eye poke against his star student Josh Hokit.

Addressing Gane's eye poke, he said, "And there's no doubt. His fingers were, like, straight out."

Veteran referee Marc Goddard officiated that fight, and Winkeljohn lambasted the referee, seemingly citing a supposed lack of punitive action over the eye poke. He stated:

"I don't know what it is. Why in the hell come back and give people warnings in the locker room, and overdo the warnings, and then do nothing about it? So yeah, I'm kind of irritated. I'm really irritated."

Suggesting that not only he but also Greg Jackson is tired of the eye pokes plaguing the sport, Winkeljohn continued:

"What do you do? There's not much you can do about it. It's one of those situations that s**ks because it's in the referee's hands."

The veteran coach indicated that an eye poke can drastically alter the course of a fight, but people can simply debate about it after the fight is done, and nothing substantial is being done about it.

He explained that it makes fighters close their eyes and do many things they usually wouldn't, which hinders their ability to see incoming strikes.

This is all in addition to the direct physical damage of the eye poke, which can cause short-term and long-term visibility and health issues. He said, "It makes you not enter when you want to enter. It makes you close your eyes."

Watch Mike Winkeljohn discuss the infamous eye poke from UFC 334 and more below (*comments at the 1:50 and 3:00-minute marks of the video):