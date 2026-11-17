The former heavyweight champion draws a striking comparison between boxing legend Muhammad Ali and current UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane.

Jones took to social media to praise the champion's performance, drawing a comparison between Gane and boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

Gane bounced back from the defeat with three consecutive wins and eventually became champion again after Tom Aspinall vacated the title. On November 14, he successfully defended his belt against Josh Hokit following a five-round war.

Jon Jones defeated Ciryl Gane in 2023 to become the new heavyweight champion after Francis Ngannou vacated the title. However, the fight was short-lived as Jones submitted Gane with a guillotine choke in the first round.

Jon Jones Compares Ciryl Gane’s Style to Muhammad Ali

“Ciryl Gane shows glimpses of Muhammad Ali. So light on his feet, just popping that jab. Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee,” Jon Jones wrote on X.

In the main event of UFC 334, Josh Hokit came out all guns blazing from the opening bell. Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane remained composed.

Although both fighters appeared exhausted in the later rounds, Gane managed to maintain his composure. He constantly circled the Octagon while landing strikes on the challenger.

The Frenchman put on an impressive display of distance striking. Although the fight appeared close, Gane secured a 48-47 victory on all three judges' scorecards.

Jones' comparison seems fitting, considering heavyweights competing above 205 pounds rarely move with the kind of fluidity Gane displays.

‘Bon Gamin,’ meanwhile, has a fighting style heavily influenced by Muay Thai and kickboxing. Rather than relying on traditional heavyweight power and brawling, he uses movement and technique to control his opponents.

Gane moves and bounces on his toes like a middleweight or welterweight, maintaining a distance from his opponents. He also makes excellent use of his 81-inch reach, landing sharp jabs and kicks to keep them at bay.

Against Hokit, Gane relied on a similar approach. The champion also showcased his defensive grappling by stopping several of Hokit's takedown attempts.

Although Gane appeared to be running out of gas heading into the third round, he came back strongly in the fourth and fifth. In the end, his strategy paid off as the Frenchman secured his first successful heavyweight title defense.