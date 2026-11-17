After reports that Tommy McMillen suffered a drug overdose recently, UFC president Dana White had his say.

McMillen is already back training in the gym, which White described as "incredible and insane" but did say that he hopes "that was a huge wakeup call for him."

UFC president, Dana White was asked about the situation and was asked how he found out, replying "Online like everybody else did. We found out online. It's crazy."

Reports came out last week that UFC featherweight, Tommy McMillen had been found and rushed to the hospital following an overdose in CAKE nightclub in Arizona. He was given Narcan, a nasal spray typically used to treat overdoses from opioids.

McMillen is due to appear on the Joe Rogan Experience in the coming days and we will hopefully gain some more clarity on the matter.

Tommy McMillen - Talented but Self-Destructive

At 12-0 and with an exciting fighting style, Tommy McMillen has the world at his feet. Having burst onto the scene in September 2025 through the Contender Series, the trash-talking American has had the best year of his professional career.

He made his UFC debut in April, picking up a first-round finish and getting a post-fight bonus. His second fight really put him on the map. He faced Alberto Montes in July and put on a show. Landing an incredible 255 of 517 total strikes, Tommy Gun picked up the third-round TKO.

He then had a tough fight with Marwan Rahiki where the two men went back and forth for three rounds, trading knockdowns and earning the fight of the night bonus. McMillen got his hand raised on the night, progressing to 3-0 in the UFC and putting his name in the hat for a ranked opponent next.

The issue with McMillen is, he's a wildman. We've seen plenty of images of him after fights in clubs, heard stories of him partying up until fight week and all sorts.

If he's serious about his MMA career, which his talent suggests he should be, it's time to calm down, wake up and go all in.