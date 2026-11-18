Tommy McMillen heaped praises on Josh Hokit’s approach and mental toughness against Ciryl Gane in the UFC 334 main event.

Josh Hokit earned a lot of praise for his strategy in the heavyweight championship bout. Despite having a size disadvantage, he did not shy away from pressing Ciryl Gane. Looking at such an approach, fellow MMA star Tommy McMillen had some words of praise for Hokit. surely enough, he was duly reciprocated by ‘The Incredible Hok.’

McMillen had an interaction with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, where the duo spoke about Hokit. Impressed with the American fighter, McMillen stated, “You could tell he went into that fight, like to be able to go do what he did, you have to mentally accept that before the fight. The guy's way bigger than him, way more of an athlete, huge power puncher.”

Praising Hokit’s mental toughness, he added, “And to be able to like mentally be all right, I'm going to go in there, I'm going to walk this dude down and break him, because that, I have to go to this crazy place and this is the only way I can beat this guy. To mentally accept that and like truly say you're going to do that, not a lot of people can do that.”