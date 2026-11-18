MMA Star earns Josh Hokit’s Approval following UFC 334 Praise
Tommy McMillen heaped praises on Josh Hokit’s approach and mental toughness against Ciryl Gane in the UFC 334 main event.
Josh Hokit earned a lot of praise for his strategy in the heavyweight championship bout. Despite having a size disadvantage, he did not shy away from pressing Ciryl Gane. Looking at such an approach, fellow MMA star Tommy McMillen had some words of praise for Hokit. surely enough, he was duly reciprocated by ‘The Incredible Hok.’
McMillen had an interaction with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, where the duo spoke about Hokit. Impressed with the American fighter, McMillen stated, “You could tell he went into that fight, like to be able to go do what he did, you have to mentally accept that before the fight. The guy's way bigger than him, way more of an athlete, huge power puncher.”
Praising Hokit’s mental toughness, he added, “And to be able to like mentally be all right, I'm going to go in there, I'm going to walk this dude down and break him, because that, I have to go to this crazy place and this is the only way I can beat this guy. To mentally accept that and like truly say you're going to do that, not a lot of people can do that.”
Indeed, although Hokit lost the bout, he landed 243 of 384 total strikes. Soon after, McMillen’s comments caught the eye of ‘The Incredible Hok’ himself. Reposting the statement, the UFC heavyweight wrote on X, “Respect to Tommy M. Gangster recognize Gangster.”
Meanwhile, the loss brought in a flurry of controversial elements. After getting an eye poke overlooked by Marc Goddard, the 10-1 fighter complained about his eyesight getting compromised. With the likes of Sean O’Malley, Joe Rogan, and others complaining, the situation has escalated quite a bit. However, there is no update on whether Hokit’s claims for an immediate rematch will be granted anytime soon.