Tommy McMillen has recently shared how he ended up in the hospital after a night out in Scottsdale.

On Nov. 7, Tommy McMillen was found unresponsive in a nightclub bathroom in Arizona, as per TMZ reports. When responding officers removed him from the bathroom, they reportedly saw a powdery white substance on the floor near him. Before rushing him to the hospital, the responding officers administered Narcan to him. Luckily, the undefeated featherweight pulled through, as a Scottsdale Police Department spokesperson said he was stable and had no life-threatening complications.

Tommy McMillen Reveals What Led to His Nightclub Overdose

On Tuesday, during a sit-down on The Joe Rogan Experience, "Gun" revealed that he had several substances on him that night and that he either mixed the wrong ones or got a bad batch. He doesn’t remember any of it, not even getting to the club. He told Rogan:



"I had a few different substances on me and uh maybe just mixed the wrong kind of substances or maybe had a little bit of a bad batch of something... I guess my body like gave out."



Check out Tommy McMillen’s comments below:

After his body gave out, McMillen started choking on what was coming out of his mouth and soon became unresponsive. Thereafter, he was given two doses of narcan and was put on an IV at the hospital. He overdosed around midnight and did not wake up until 5 a.m. the next day



However, the Montana native dismissed TMZ’s claim that he was found in the bathroom and insisted that he collapsed in the middle of the crowded club.

Tommy McMillen Has No Plans to Stop Partying Despite Overdose Scare

For McMillen, once he gets too drunk, he starts losing judgment and ends up losing track of how much he has taken. His biggest regret is the way his parents found out about the scare. Nothing came out for days, so he kept the incident hidden from them. However, last Wednesday TMZ dropped the bombshell, and his father started receiving messages from people asking if his son was still alive.



The overdose was a wake-up call in some ways for the 28-year-old. Even so, "Gun" says he does not plan to quit partying. Joe Rogan also warned him to stay away from pills, as fake ones are often laced with fentanyl and it takes only a tiny amount to kill anyone.



At the UFC 334 post-fight press conference, Dana White also reacted to McMillen's overdose and called it "a huge wake-up call" for him. Meanwhile, the featherweight is already back in the gym and has told the UFC that he is ready for a short-notice call.