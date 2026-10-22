The Moroccan featherweight suffered the first defeat of his professional career but believes he can turn the tables in a potential rematch.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Rahiki acknowledged that the defeat still stings but said he is focused on the lessons he took from their fight rather than beating himself up over the result.

Rahiki entered the fight with a perfect 9-0 record and had won both of his previous UFC appearances by stoppage. Despite the setback, the Moroccan said he enjoyed the experience and believes the fight showed he can compete with McMillen, who earned a unanimous decision victory after three competitive rounds.

Marwan Rahiki is not dwelling on his first professional loss. The 24-year-old fell to Tommy McMillen by unanimous decision at Noche UFC 4 on Sept. 12, but he is confident the experience will help him improve as he looks to settle the score with the undefeated American.

"Not really disappointing for me, to be honest. It didn't go my way, but I've learned so much," Rahiki began. "Going home after that, I didn't really feel beaten up. I'm not beating myself up about it. It's just more — it burns a little bit. It just stings. I almost had him, but it was a fun experience, and it was one of the best fights of the year. So I'm trying to just focus on the bright side of the outcome, and we'll be back soon, and I'll get him back. Don't worry. He knows. The UFC knows it's not over."

Rahiki also admitted that taking the fight on short notice and expecting to finish McMillen early may have affected his performance. Although he said he felt ready, the Moroccan recognized that his confidence may have led him to underestimate the challenge.

"I took him on very short notice," Rahiki said. "I mean, no excuses. I felt ready, but the reality is different. I tried to convince myself that I was ready, and I was fit enough, and I tried to do everything in short time, and some other things happened. I can tell you a million excuses, but I'm not like this. I walked into that fight, being in that arena, I thought I was going to get him out of there in like one round, and I think that was one of the reasons why I lost. It was mid the fight, and I was like, 'What is going on?'"

Marwan Rahiki Expects a Rematch With Tommy McMillen

Despite accepting the result, Rahiki believes he was close to beating McMillen at his own game. He felt he had won the opening round and performed well in the second, but stopped short of arguing that he deserved the judges' decision.

"The first round was very close," Rahiki said. "I mean, again, I felt like I won it after the first round. Then I go to the second round, and I smashed him. I felt like I'm going up two rounds, and a lot of people say that. I'm not saying this to argue that I won. I lost the fight, but I was very close to beating him in his game, what he's best at, so that's the good part."

Rahiki remains confident that he will get another opportunity to face McMillen, who improved to 12-0 with the victory. The Moroccan also said he hopes his rival continues winning before they meet again, suggesting a rematch could happen after a couple more fights.

"I just take the loss, and I'll get him back," Rahiki said. "And next time when I get him back, I hope he stays undefeated, and I actually really hope the best for him, and it goes well, he does well in his next fights. Maybe two fights and we're going to clash again, and next time, you'll see."